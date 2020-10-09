Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. in Springfield. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with interment following at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Edwin Burdel "Bill" Waite, 92, of Springfield passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon after a short illness.
Bill proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from the Holsum Bread Company after 32 years as a baker and a union steward. He loved gardening and collecting all kinds of "treasures,” especially Hot Wheels with his grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his parents Mary and Edwin Waite, and two brothers, Tate and Walter.
He is survivied by his three children: Jeannie Buckmaster (Katie Knapp), Patty (Todd) Cooper, and Bruce (Belinda) Waite; seven grandchildren: Brandon Buckmaster, Shane (Emily) Buckmaster, Aaren Adams, Brett (Amber) Adams, Shaun (Taylor) Adams, Corey Waite, BriAnna (Tyler) Lown; twelve great-grandchildren: Victoria, Chris, Crystal, Kyle, Kara, Cody, Levi, Asher, Paislee, Lilee, Amelia, Ezra; one great-great grandchild: Rylan; and Bill's two sisters: Marie Hartley and Anne Cloud.
The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of the Missouri Veterans Home for the love and care given to Bill over the past several years.
