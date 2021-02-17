A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Rev. Josh Hall, Rev. Mac McCully and Rev. Bud Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Selmore Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
Eldorene Montgomery, 91, of Ozark passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Ozark, the daughter of Ward Arthur and Edna Ellen (Hannah) Shelton. She was a 1947 graduate of Ozark High School. Following graduation Eldorene attended music school in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. On December 23, 1949 she and Val Montgomery were united in marriage.
She starting her working career at the Springfield Stock Yards. She was employed by Ozark Bank, the local telephone company, and eventually Christian County National Bank. After retirement, Eldorene worked for the Christian County Collector’s office. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Eldorene’s love of music led her to be an accomplished pianist. A woman of faith, Eldorene was a member of Selmore Baptist Church, accompanying quartets, and singing with her Shelton Sisters Trio. Before her death she was the oldest living member of Selmore Baptist Church. For her 90th birthday party (while on Hospice) Eldorene entertained with a piano concert.
She loved her flowers and her hibiscus bushes and roses were her favorite. Her nephews were lovingly called upon for pruning and separating.
Survivors include: two sisters, Charlene Aleshire of Nixa, and Mary Noon of Ozark; nieces and nephews, Debbie Aleshire, Ronna and Art Hicklin, Lyndia and Rick Chaffin, Cindy Stark and Melinda Shelton; great-nieces and nephews, Joel and Amanda Chaffin, Cory Chaffin Heather and Carey Drake, Steven Long, Jeremy woods, Julie Girth, and Angie Oquist; great-great nieces and nephews, Elvie and Arthur Drake, and Ceclia Noon.
Her husband, Val, preceded her in death as well as brother Arthur Shelton, a nephew David Noon, brothers-in-law Bill Aleshire and Gail Noon, and her parents.
