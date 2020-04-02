If you’ve ever seen election workers in action at your polling place and thought, “I’d like to help out like that,” the Christian County clerk would like to hear from you.
In March, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order that officially postponed municipal elections across Missouri from April 7, to June 2.
Christian County Clerk Kay Brown is recruiting help, because most of the election workers who regularly staff polling places in Christian County fall into higher-risk categories for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“To have an election, you have to have election judges. The majority of all the counties, all of the county clerks have employed election judges who are at least 65, up to 80,” Brown said. “Our election judges are calling in by the gross saying, ‘Well, we don’t want to be where we could pick up that virus.’”
Brown asks that anyone who has ever thought of being an election judge visit the county clerk’s website (https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk) and find the “Election Judge Form” on the right side of the page. By order of the Christian County Commission, the clerk’s office is closed to the public at this time, but you may still contact the office by phone and by email.
More elections judges mean a faster, more efficient voting process on Election Day. Brown said there was already a shortage of election workers, but the COVID-19 pandemic may create a critical situation.
“We can never get enough election judges,” Brown said. “We don’t want lines. We will employ more election judges, but getting election judges is really, really difficult.”
A person with a full-time job, Brown said, could take a day of vacation in order to work an election, do the election work and get paid for it, but she realizes that is a tall request for most Christian County workers.
“They are going to get paid, and maybe that’s the problem, maybe they aren’t aware,” Brown said. “It is volunteer. We do pay, it’s not a lot, but we do pay. It’s challenging.”
Schools, churches and community centers across Christian County serve as polling places. A total of 14 of the 25 polling places are schools.
“They’re also going to great lengths to prevent the coronavirus. They’re not having church services and the schools are closed, so if we don’t have judges and we don’t have polling sites, how are we going to do this?” Brown said.
Brown supported the governor’s order to postpone April elections, which was also backed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
“I deeply appreciate Governor Parson’s quick approval and am thankful to the local election authorities – your county clerks and boards of election – who have worked through developing health concerns to find a unified and secure means of implementing our next election,” Ashcroft said. “Missouri has 116 separate election authorities, almost all who are elected in their own right, and we have come together to help protect Missouri voters. These are difficult times, but I am grateful for how we have responded, worked together and come to a resolution that helps every single Missouri voter.”
“The concern of the people and their cry was far more important, in my opinion, than holding an election. And I have to say that all of the county clerks felt the same concerns for our workers and our voters,” Brown said.
County clerks from southwest Missouri banded together to make a set of requests from the Missouri General Assembly in effort to foster safe voting.
“All the county clerks came together on this, because we’re all dealing with the same situation,” Brown said.
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller outlined some priorities March 27, at a press briefing in Springfield. Schoeller said that the clerks want to relax some of the standards for absentee voting to make it possible for more people to vote early and vote absentee. The group asked that absentee ballots be made available completely online, with no need to visit a county clerk’s office, as absentee voters do now. It is not clear if any of the changes the county clerks are requesting could be made and applied in time for the election June 2.
“Absentee voting will continue just like it is right now,” Brown said.
Brown said the pandemic also makes it difficult for her to predict what voter turnout will be line on June 2. Voters in the Ozark School District will consider a bond issue, voters in Ozark have an online use tax proposal to consider, and voters in Nixa have four ballot questions on proposed changes to the city’s home rule charter. Cities across Christian County are having municipal elections, including a mayoral race in Clever between Scott Hackworth and Dale Maisel.
“Generally, when we have a March presidential primary, and then immediately after have an April election, generally the people who come in and vote for April—the percentage drops immensely, because (the two elections) are so close,” Brown said.
