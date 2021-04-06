Election Day, April 6, 2021

TRAFFIC PROVED LIGHT at the First Baptist Church voting precinct in Ozark, where 117 voters had cast ballots in the first four and a half hours of Election Day April 6, 2021.

Here are the election returns for Christian County for the municipal election held April 6, 2021. Results come from the Christian County Clerk’s Office.

The county clerk reported 4,194 ballots cast across 22 precincts in Christian County, which represents a turnout of 7.91 percent of the 53,043 registered voters in the population.

City of Ozark 7 of 7  
Mayor Votes 

Nathan D. Posten

277 22.16 

Bradley Alan Jackson

892 71.36 

Thomas H. McInnish

786.24 
   

Alderman, Ward 1

4 of 4  

R.J. Flores

308 97.78 
   

Alderman, Ward 2

6 of 6  
Rick Gardner347 89.66 
   

Alderman, Ward 3

5 of 4  

Eddie Campbell

292 97.33 
   

Ozark Fire Protection District

  

Proposition Fire

Votes 
$12.5 million bond issue
for building, renovating fire
stations, a training center
and buying firefighting
equipment		  
Yes 1,110 57.25 
No 829 42.75 
   

Ozark Fire Protection District

  

Board of Directors

  

Six-year term

  

Matthew Growcock

1,509 97.61 

Two-year unexpired term

10 of 10  

Donovan D. Dobbs

844 53.08 

Kaye Irwin

720 45.28 
   

City of Nixa

  

Municipal Judge

Votes 

Joel T. Harris

729 96.05 
 3 of 3  

Nixa City Council District 1

Votes 

Stan Gutshall 

43 7.69 

Jane Cosgrove

50 8.94 

Shane Rasor 

85 15.21 

Randall Bettis

62 11.09 

Amy Hoogstraet

134 23.97 

Tariq L. Lewis

63 11.27 

Freddie Young

121 21.65 
   

Nixa City Council District 2

5 of 5  
Shawn Lucas89 37.87 

Corin Harskey

16 6.81 

David Larsen

46 19.57 

Sabrina Griffin

81 34.47 
   
City of Clever  
Alderman, East WardVotes 
Brenda S. Gardner30 32.97 
Garret Schmidt36 39.56 
Scott Hackworth 25 27.47 
Alderman, West Ward 2 of 2  
Melinda Lambert 19 18.81 
Josh Larsen 61 60.40 
Charlene Dellinger (Fraser) 20 19.80 
   
Clever R-5 School District   
School board member 4 of 4  
Three-year term, vote for two Votes  
Justin B. Peebles 229  
Christopher Garrett 191  
Shawn Wesley Eaton 312  
   
Clever Proposition A 4 of 4  

$2.6 bond issue for construction
and building upgrades

  
Yes 251 47.54 
No 277 52.46 
   
City of Sparta 2 of 2 
Mayor Votes  
Jarrett Iorg 34 12.23 
Jenni Davis 129 46.40 
Misty Holt 114 41.37 
   
Alderman, Ward 1 2 of 2  
James R. Campbell 90 64.54 
Jeb Buschman 48 34.04 
   
Sparta ballot submission Votes 
For sales tax increase from
1 percent to 1.5 percent
for police, public health
and safety 		  
Yes 162 58.91 
No113 41.09 
   
Sparta R-3 School District   
School board member 6 of 6  
Three-year term, vote for two Votes  

Kevin Ray Humble 

129  

Amy Humble Forgey

173  
Jacob Finney98  

Katrina Selsor

269  

Kraig Walker

162  
   

Spokane R-7 School District

  

School board member

4 of 4  

Three-year term, choose two

Votes  

Jared Rhoades

139  

Jeremy Z. Truitt

158  

John L. Young

55  
   
Fremont Hills   

Alderman Ward 1

Votes 

Suntosh Parvathaneni

31 100 
   

Alderman Ward 2

  

Kerry Nelson

17 94.44 
   

Alderman Ward 3

1 of 2  

Randy West

47 64.38 

Matt Madura

26 35.62 
   
   
   

