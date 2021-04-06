Here are the election returns for Christian County for the municipal election held April 6, 2021. Results come from the Christian County Clerk’s Office.
The county clerk reported 4,194 ballots cast across 22 precincts in Christian County, which represents a turnout of 7.91 percent of the 53,043 registered voters in the population.
|City of Ozark
|7 of 7
|Mayor
|Votes
|%
Nathan D. Posten
|277
|22.16
Bradley Alan Jackson
|892
|71.36
Thomas H. McInnish
|78
|6.24
Alderman, Ward 1
|4 of 4
R.J. Flores
|308
|97.78
Alderman, Ward 2
|6 of 6
|Rick Gardner
|347
|89.66
Alderman, Ward 3
|5 of 4
Eddie Campbell
|292
|97.33
Ozark Fire Protection District
Proposition Fire
|Votes
|%
|$12.5 million bond issue
for building, renovating fire
stations, a training center
and buying firefighting
equipment
|Yes
|1,110
|57.25
|No
|829
|42.75
Ozark Fire Protection District
Board of Directors
Six-year term
Matthew Growcock
|1,509
|97.61
Two-year unexpired term
|10 of 10
Donovan D. Dobbs
|844
|53.08
Kaye Irwin
|720
|45.28
City of Nixa
Municipal Judge
|Votes
|%
Joel T. Harris
|729
|96.05
|3 of 3
Nixa City Council District 1
|Votes
|%
Stan Gutshall
|43
|7.69
Jane Cosgrove
|50
|8.94
Shane Rasor
|85
|15.21
Randall Bettis
|62
|11.09
Amy Hoogstraet
|134
|23.97
Tariq L. Lewis
|63
|11.27
Freddie Young
|121
|21.65
Nixa City Council District 2
|5 of 5
|Shawn Lucas
|89
|37.87
Corin Harskey
|16
|6.81
David Larsen
|46
|19.57
Sabrina Griffin
|81
|34.47
|City of Clever
|Alderman, East Ward
|Votes
|%
|Brenda S. Gardner
|30
|32.97
|Garret Schmidt
|36
|39.56
|Scott Hackworth
|25
|27.47
|Alderman, West Ward
|2 of 2
|Melinda Lambert
|19
|18.81
|Josh Larsen
|61
|60.40
|Charlene Dellinger (Fraser)
|20
|19.80
|Clever R-5 School District
|School board member
|4 of 4
|Three-year term, vote for two
|Votes
|Justin B. Peebles
|229
|Christopher Garrett
|191
|Shawn Wesley Eaton
|312
|Clever Proposition A
|4 of 4
$2.6 bond issue for construction
|Yes
|251
|47.54
|No
|277
|52.46
|City of Sparta
|2 of 2
|Mayor
|Votes
|Jarrett Iorg
|34
|12.23
|Jenni Davis
|129
|46.40
|Misty Holt
|114
|41.37
|Alderman, Ward 1
|2 of 2
|James R. Campbell
|90
|64.54
|Jeb Buschman
|48
|34.04
|Sparta ballot submission
|Votes
|%
|For sales tax increase from
1 percent to 1.5 percent
for police, public health
and safety
|Yes
|162
|58.91
|No
|113
|41.09
|Sparta R-3 School District
|School board member
|6 of 6
|Three-year term, vote for two
|Votes
Kevin Ray Humble
|129
Amy Humble Forgey
|173
|Jacob Finney
|98
Katrina Selsor
|269
Kraig Walker
|162
Spokane R-7 School District
School board member
|4 of 4
Three-year term, choose two
|Votes
Jared Rhoades
|139
Jeremy Z. Truitt
|158
John L. Young
|55
|Fremont Hills
Alderman Ward 1
|Votes
|%
Suntosh Parvathaneni
|31
|100
Alderman Ward 2
Kerry Nelson
|17
|94.44
Alderman Ward 3
|1 of 2
Randy West
|47
|64.38
Matt Madura
|26
|35.62
