Election results, as reported by the Christian County Clerk's Office:
Municipal elections
Ozark
Alderman, Ward 1
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Nathan D. Posten
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 2
|two-year term
|Bruce Galloway
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 3
|two-year term
|Heather Alder
|Write-in
|Ozark question
|2.375 percent internet sales tax
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|No
|Nixa
|Mayor
|Votes
|Percentage
Brian Steele
|Write-in
|Nixa City Council
|District 1
|three-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jarad Giddens
|Jeffrey Lee
|Write-in
|District 3
|Darlene Graham
|Write-in
|Nixa Home Rule Charter
|Proposition 1
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|No
|Proposition 2
|Yes
|No
|Proposition 3
|Yes
|No
|Proposition 4
|Yes
|No
|Clever
|Mayor
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Scott Hackworth
|Dale A. Maisel
|Write-in
|Alderman, East Ward
|two-year term
|Chris McPhail
|Garret Schmidt
|Write-in
|Alderman, West Ward
|Jeanie Priebe
|Write-in
|Sparta
|Alderman, Ward 1
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Trista Gunter
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 1
|one-year term
|Jack Reynolds
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 2
|two-year term
|Tami Guerin
|Write-in
|Sparta Question
|1/2-cent sales tax for police
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|No
|Billings
|Mayor
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|David L. Rauch
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 1
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Holly Fender
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 2
|two-year term
|Mickey J. Brown
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 3
|two-year term
|Kenneth B. Cloud
|Fremont Hills
|Mayor
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Luke A. Davis
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 1
|two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Damon Mills
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 2
|two-year term
|Talyia Leeper
|Write-in
|Alderman, Ward 3
|two-year term
|Alisa J. Lowry
|Write-in
|Saddlebrooke
|Board of Trustees
|Vote for two, two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Paul K. Dountas Jr.
|Gary Franklin
|Write-in
|Saddlebrooke
|Proposition A
|$350,000 bond for streets
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|No
School district elections
|Spokane R-VII School District
|Vote for three, three-year terms
|Votes
|Percentage
|Aaron Winslow
|Kelly N. Krauch
|Richard L. Johnson
|Phillip Eugene Dollarhide
|Kody Finstad
|Josh Tate
|Write-in
|Spokane R-VII School District
|Vote for one, one-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jared Dean Rhoades
|Ryan Chase Wallace
|Ozark R-VI School District
|Vote for three, three-year terms
|Votes
|Percentage
|Shane L. Nelson
|Jeff Laney
|Tom Bass
|Ozark R-VI School District
|Question, $26.5 million bond issue
|Yes
|No
|Sparta R-III School District
|Vote for three, three-year terms
|Votes
|Percentage
|Danny J. Rains
|Amy Forgey
|Danny Schnieder
|Katrina Selsor
|Stormy Phillips
|Keith Roller
|Write-in
|Sparta R-III School District
|Vote for one, one-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Raymond Michael Eaton
|Write-in
|Billings R-VI School District
|Vote for three, three-year terms
|Mike Moore
|Lou Ann Brown
|Nina Laney-Vesci
|Ronald (Rowdy) Rickard
|Write-in
Fire and special road district elections
Nixa Fire Protection District
Vote for two, two-year term
|Votes
|Percentage
|Terry Young
|Steve Russell
|Garland Fitzhugh III
Write-in
|Clever Fire Protection District
|Vote for two, two-year term
|Sean Devine
|Lisa Schuelke
|Write-in
|Vote for one, four-year term
|Susan Rauch
|Write-in
|Vote for one, six-year term
|Write-in
|Sparta Fire Protection District
|Vote for three, six-year term
|Write-in
|Ozark Special Road District
|Vote for one, three-year term
|Ed Addington
|Chris Somers
|Write-in
