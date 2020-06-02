Municipal elections June 2, 2020, Ozark

Voters pass through the final point where electioneering is allowed outside the First Baptist Church polling place in Ozark June 2, 2020.

 RANCE BURGER Headliner News

Election results, as reported by the Christian County Clerk's Office:

Check back later this evening when election returns are in. Voting ends at 7 p.m. Election returns generally begin to come available sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. We will update the results on this page as returns become available.

Municipal elections

Ozark

  

Alderman, Ward 1

  
two-year termVotes Percentage 
Nathan D. Posten  
Write-in  
Alderman, Ward 2  
two-year term  
Bruce Galloway  
Write-in  
Alderman, Ward 3  
two-year term  
Heather Alder  
Write-in  
   
Ozark question  
2.375 percent internet sales tax Votes Percentage
Yes  
No   
   
Nixa  
MayorVotes Percentage

Brian Steele 

  
Write-in   
   
Nixa City Council   
District 1   
three-year term Votes Percentage 
Jarad Giddens   
Jeffrey Lee   
Write-in   
District 3   
Darlene Graham   
Write-in   
   
Nixa Home Rule Charter   
Proposition 1VotesPercentage 
Yes   
No  
Proposition 2  
Yes  
No   
Proposition 3  
Yes   
No   
Proposition 4   
Yes   
No   
   
Clever   
Mayor   
two-year term Votes  Percentage
Scott Hackworth   
Dale A. Maisel   
Write-in   
Alderman, East Ward   
two-year term   
Chris McPhail   
Garret Schmidt  
Write-in   
Alderman, West Ward   
Jeanie Priebe   
Write-in   
   
Sparta   
Alderman, Ward 1   
two-year term Votes Percentage 
Trista Gunter   
Write-in   
Alderman, Ward 1   
one-year term   
Jack Reynolds   
Write-in   
Alderman, Ward 2   
two-year term   
Tami Guerin   
Write-in   
   
Sparta Question   
1/2-cent sales tax for police Votes Percentage 
Yes   
No   
   
Billings  
Mayor  
two-year term Votes Percentage 
David L. Rauch   
Write-in   
   
Alderman, Ward 1   
two-year term Votes Percentage 
Holly Fender   
Write-in   
Alderman, Ward 2  
two-year term   
Mickey J. Brown   
Write-in   
Alderman, Ward 3   
two-year term   
Kenneth B. Cloud   
   
Fremont Hills  
Mayor  
two-year term Votes Percentage 
Luke A. Davis   
Write-in   
   
Alderman, Ward 1   
two-year term Votes Percentage 
Damon Mills   
Write-in   
Alderman, Ward 2   
two-year term   
Talyia Leeper   
Write-in   
Alderman, Ward 3   
two-year term   
Alisa J. Lowry   
Write-in   
   
Saddlebrooke  
Board of Trustees   
Vote for two, two-year termVotesPercentage
Paul K. Dountas Jr.  
Gary Franklin  
Write-in  
   
Saddlebrooke   
Proposition A   
$350,000 bond for streets Votes Percentage
Yes   
No   
   
   

School district elections

Spokane R-VII School District   
 Vote for three, three-year termsVotes Percentage 
 Aaron Winslow  
 Kelly N. Krauch  
 Richard L. Johnson  
 Phillip Eugene Dollarhide  
 Kody Finstad  
Josh Tate   
 Write-in  
   
 Spokane R-VII School District  
 Vote for one, one-year term Votes Percentage
 Jared Dean Rhoades  
 Ryan Chase Wallace  
   
 Ozark R-VI School District  
 Vote for three, three-year terms Votes Percentage
 Shane L. Nelson  
 Jeff Laney  
 Tom Bass  
   
 Ozark R-VI School District  
 Question, $26.5 million bond issue  
 Yes  
 No  
   
 Sparta R-III School District  
 Vote for three, three-year terms Votes Percentage
 Danny J. Rains  
 Amy Forgey  
 Danny Schnieder  
 Katrina Selsor  
 Stormy Phillips  
 Keith Roller  
 Write-in  
   
 Sparta R-III School District  
 Vote for one, one-year termVotes Percentage 
Raymond Michael Eaton   
 Write-in  
   
Billings R-VI School District  
Vote for three, three-year terms  
Mike Moore  
Lou Ann Brown  
Nina Laney-Vesci   
Ronald (Rowdy) Rickard   
Write-in  
   
   

Fire and special road district elections

Nixa Fire Protection District

  

Vote for two, two-year term

Votes Percentage
Terry Young  
Steve Russell  
Garland Fitzhugh III  

Write-in

  
   
Clever Fire Protection District  
Vote for two, two-year term  
Sean Devine  
Lisa Schuelke  
Write-in  
Vote for one, four-year term  
Susan Rauch  
Write-in  
Vote for one, six-year term  
Write-in  
   
Sparta Fire Protection District  
Vote for three, six-year term  
Write-in  
   
Ozark Special Road District  
Vote for one, three-year term  
Ed Addington  
Chris Somers  
Write-in  
   
   
   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.