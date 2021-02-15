Whether you're with Liberty Utilities, Nixa City Utilities, White River Valley Electric Cooperative or another power provider, you are very likely under a peak power consumption advisory.
Liberty Utilities, which serves Ozark and other parts of Christian County, issued a peak advisory "due to extreme cold, increased demand and fuel supply issues impacting much of the Midwest."
The power provider asked customers to reduce consumption with a set of actions matching the suggestions of several other electric utilities serving Christian County.
"Unlike cold snaps that have occurred in the past, prolonged cold temperatures throughout the Midwest are impacting the service capabilities of utilities in Missouri and surrounding states," a statement from Liberty Utilities reads. "In addition, forecasts are calling for temperatures to drop even further. We are experiencing record-breaking peak demand and fuel supply issues."
Nixa Utilities purchases electricity from the Southwest Power Pool, which issued a similar peak advisory and warned that customers could be subject to rolling blackouts as the demand for electricity exceeds fuel capacity.
Blackouts can occur without warning.
"Current electric demand is very high across the entire SPP service area and supply is limited. You can help reduce demand by limiting your electricity usage today and over the next few days," a statement from Southwest Power Pool reads.
Suggestions for conserving energy include:
- Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
- Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers, and televisions during periods of non-use.
- Avoid using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers.
- Turn down the setting on your hot water heater to 120 degrees.
- Turn off nonessential lights.
- Postpone all nonessential energy use.
