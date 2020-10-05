Count Kolyn Eli among the seemingly ever-growing number of Nixa players who feel revitalized under first-year Eagles coach John Perry.
Eli, a starting defensive back since his sophomore year, was ready to skip his senior season put an end to his gridiron career. It was no idle threat, considering he opted not to wrestle as a junior, after being a state-qualifier as a sophomore.
Perry was able to relate to Eli in a manner no one had been able to and helped him turn his life around.
“Coach Perry came to Nixa and had something for me,” Eli said. “I was (an idiot). I was fed up and didn’t want to play any more. But he helped me and told me to just keep showing up and I did. I appreciate him a lot. He probably changed my life.”
Eli is the third Eagles player to go on record in interviews with the Headliner praising Perry in such life-changing terms. Perry said such success stories are what the program he is building is all about.
“Our program is built around being successful and trying to do things right and teach kids how to have a positive attitude and being a family,” Perry said. “Kolyn has jumped on the train and is one of us. He’s a special kid. He’s gotten his attitude right and works hard.
“The talent has been there from the get-go,” he added. “It was about getting everything else lined up and it’s paying off.”
Eli is proud family and friends have told him he has matured.
“My parents have said they see it and I notice it, too,” he said. “I didn’t have my head screwed on right last year, but now it’s on right and I’m balling.”
Eli picked off an Ozark pass during the Backyard Brawl on Friday and returned the ball inside the Tigers’ five-yard line to set up a Nixa touchdown.
“Ozark runs a lot of corner (routes) and coach was one me all week about not letting them run that,” Eli said. “The coaches said not to fall asleep just because they run a lot. I kept my head on and ended up getting a pick.”
Looking ahead to this winter, Eli plans to wrestle again.
“I’m going to be in the wrestling room, too. I miss it,” Eli said. “Coach (Dustin) Martin has told me he can’t wait for me to get back on the mat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.