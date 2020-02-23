Nixa's Ashlyn Eli capped her sophomore season by winning the 103-pound championship at the State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. She is the Lady Eagles' first state champion.
Eli met no resistance at State, including in the 103 final. She pinned Kaylee Harker, of Lee's Summit West in :45 in their title tilt.
Eli won by a first-period fall in all four of her matches at State.
Eli (36-1), a two-time State medalist, needed just 3:28 of mat time to win her gold medal.
Nixa's Kirsten Fugitt finished fourth at 125. She was pinned by Payge Fuller, of Plattsburg, in 2:29 in their third-place match.
Fugitt, a freshman, finished 28-12.
The Lady Eagles' Harmony Rust placed sixth at 166. She ended with a 33-8 record.
In the Class 4 State Boys Wrestling Tournament, Nixa freshman Zan Fugitt fell a point short of a state title.
Fugitt lost 4-3 to DeSmet's Colton King (34-1) in their 103-pound title tilt.
Fugitt was trying to be only the fifth Eagle to capture a gold medal at State.
Fugitt closed his freshman season with a 45-5 record. It was the second year in a row Nixa was represented in the 106 championship match. Peyton Moore was a runner-up at 106 last season.
Ozark freshman Braxton Strick stormed back from a quarterfinal loss to capture third place at 126.
Strick (48-7) pulled out a 5-4 decision over James Homfeld, of Lindbergh, in their their third-place match.
Nixa's Peyton Moore (46-7) fell 3-1 to Ryker Smith, Park Hill, in their 113 fifth-place match.
Zan Fugitt had one of the most thrilling finishes and victories in the semifinal round Friday. Trailing by a point, Fugitt recorded a takedown in the final seconds to pull out a 5-4 victory versus Cael Keck, of Park Hill.
Fugitt avenged two regular-season losses to Keck.
Ashlyn Eli advanced to the 103 championship match with relative ease. She added to her collection of falls by pinning Haley Robles of Knob Noster, in :19 in the semifinal round.
Strick andMoore assured themselves of medals by winning two wrestleback matches. Strick pinned Ayden Dalt, of Libery in 39 seconds in the third round of wrestlebacks. Moore edged Ethan Barr of Columbia Hickman 6-4 in the third round of wrestlebacks.
In the quarterfinal round, Strick was upended 7-2 by Khyler Brewer (42-4) of Staley, and Moore (45-5) lost 12-2 to Santino Robinson (33-4) of Christian Brothers College.
Nixa's Deagan Fugitt (38-11) and Ozark's Kale Conway (35-19) both fell a win shot of winning medals. The 120-pound Fugitt lost in the third round of wrestlebacks to Jalin Reese (34-11), Lafayette Wildwood, 4-3 in a tiebreaker. The 160-pound Conway dropped a 7-3 decision to Marquis McCaster (33-9) of Columbia Rock Bridge.
Ozark's Clayton Moison (138) and Hunter Tennison (285) and Nixa's John Gohlson (220) were each ousted in the second round of wrestlebacks. Moison finished the season 36-17, Tennison 35-11 and Gohlson 34-15.
In the girls tourney, Nixa's Kirsten Fugitt (125) was pinned in the semifinal round by Nonnie Justice, Harrisonville, in 1:03.
Ozark and Nixa won seven of their 11 first-round matches Thursday.
For the Tigers, first-round winners included Strick, Moison, Conway and Tennison.
Strick recorded a pin in 2:55 to beat Ben Stubblefield of Eureka while Moison won by a 13-5 major decision over Griffin Horman of Jackson. Conway pinned Augustus Lodholz of St. Louis University High in 2:42 and Tennison won 3-1 over Stevie Gabb of Fort Osage.
Ozark's Lucas Campbell (120), Elijah Maskrod (132) and Riley Sundlie (152) all dropped their openers.
For the Eagles, opening-round winners included Zan Fugitt, Moore (113) and Deagan Fugitt.
Zan Fugitt picked up a 13-1 major decision over Nathan Wishne, Lee's Summit. Moore also won by major decision, 12-2, over Michael Roberts of Francis Howell. Deagan Fugitt won 2-0 versus Devin Haag of Seckman.
In girls opening-round action Thursday, Eli won by a fall over Sarah Kussman of Marceline in 1:10, while Fugitt won a 5-3 decision over Paige Wehrmeister of Parkway West and Rust posted a pin in 3:38 against Chloe Williams of Smithville.
Eli went on to record another pin in quarterfinal action Friday and Fugitt rallied to win 10-7. Rust lost her quarterfinal match.
