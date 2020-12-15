Nixa’s Ashlyn Eli and Kirsten Fugitt won championships at the Nixa Invitational on Monday.
Eli breezed to the 102 title with three first-period pins. She pinned Lebanon’s McKenzie Gormley in :51 in the final.
Fugitt was dominant at 137. She finished with five wins by fall and pinned Dream Cunningham in the final in 5:08.
The Lady Eagles’ Micah Ballew was second at 107. She was 3-1.
