Christmas shined a bit brighter for 10 veterans’ families in Ozark.
Members of the Christian County Elks delivered baskets containing full Christmas meals to veterans and their families.
Each family received a basket consisting of ham, potatoes, sweet potatoes, canned vegetables, clementines, sparkling apple cider, rolls and butter, a gallon of milk and a pie for dessert.
“During the holidays there are so many families that cannot afford a Christmas dinner; the Elks have stepped up and donated all the food for these families,” Elks event organizer Charlie Falzone said. “When the doors opened at the homes, everyone was so appreciative that the Elks thought of them.”
Scottie Butler, Dena Wolf and Doug Hickman joined Falzone and made the rounds throughout Ozark before Christmas Eve.
The Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777 is celebrating 27 years of service to Christian County communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Missouri Southwest District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE). The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 151-year history of giving.
For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call (417) 481-4190.
