Elks donate for vets Christmas dinner

For many years, the Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777 hosted veterans from Ozark, Nixa and the surrounding communities for Thanksgiving dinner. However, this year, due to COVID-19, the veterans are prevented from visiting the lodge.
The Elks could not let a veteran’s holiday dinner go untended. The Elks hosted Carrie Crease from the Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League for a Friday night dinner and presented her with a check for $500. The donation will support the Mt. Vernon Missouri Veterans Home Christmas dinner for this year.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodges supports veterans causes throughout the country. For 28 years, Christian County Elks No. 2777 has supported the community of veterans in Christian County. For more details or how you can become a member of the Christian County Elks, visit the lodge website at http://www.ccelks2777.com.
