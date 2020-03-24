When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on southwest Missouri, Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower said it’s hard to stop bad information from spreading like a virus.
“The rumors are out of control,” Amtower said. “People think that the National Guard is coming in to shut things down, and we don’t have any information on that.”
As of March 24, Christian County and the cities of Ozark, Nixa and Clever are under executive orders that bar people from gathering in groups of 10 or more people. Those restrictions do not limit certain retailers such as grocery stores and gas stations, but they have turned restaurants into carry-out or delivery operations, and have led churches to cancel services.
Amtower addressed the Christian County business community on the morning of March 24, as part of a teleconference set up by Show Me Christian County, an economic development organization funded by the governments of Nixa, Ozark and Christian County.
There are two diagnosed COVID-19 patients from Christian County at last count. Missouri jumped from 106 positive tests to 183 positive tests around the state in one 24-hour period.
“It doesn’t look like it’s slowing down at all, and the only thing I can say is the impact to the local economy and local businesses is going to continue. I don’t think anyone is going to let businesses open back up and we go back to normal with the pandemic as it is now,” Amtower said. “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that is the news of the day.”
The two Christian County residents diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Christian County Health Department, are spouses who contracted the virus while traveling.
“We expect that to continue to grow,” Amtower said.
That’s because 26 Christian County residents have COVID-19 test results pending, according to the health department. Fifty-four people are quarantined, because they have had contact with persons diagnosed with the coronavirus. Across Missouri, the average wait for test results is 4-6 days.
“Things have been kind of slow for some reason with the testing. Cox and Mercy are using a private lab in Springfield, and it’s taken a few days to get tests back,” Amtower said.
According to the Christian County Health Department, 30 residents had their COVID-19 tests return negative results, meaning they do not have the coronavirus.
Amtower, who has worked in emergency management and response for 22 years, said the coronavirus has truly been a first-of-its-kind challenge for Christian County.
“This is all new territory for us, but the main focus is to try to get this curve to flatten out and stop the community spread,” Amtower said.
Community spread, instances of the virus being transmitted from one southwest Missouri resident to another, is happening in Greene County. The first COVID-19 death in southwest Missouri was an 80-year-old nursing home resident in Springfield who lived at a facility where three other persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Community spread in Greene County will eventually track to Christian County, Amtower believes.
“That means it’s out in the community and being spread, so I think you continue to look for cases to continue to rise in our area. So, we’re not exactly sure what is going to happen, so I would be prepared for anything,” Amtower said.
