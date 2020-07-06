Clay Engel can't help but think of his future while taking part in Monday Night Minis at U.S. Baseball Park this summer.
Engel has been among the Show-Me Collegiate League players who have coached youngsters ages 4-8 during their weekly T-ball and coach-pitch instructional sessions.
For Engel, an Ozark grad and Route 66 Stars outfielder, it's a preview of things to come. He and his wife, Emily, are expecting their first child.
"Every day I see kids at my work, in the neighborhood or here during Monday Night Minis and I think, ‘Man, I’m going to have a baby soon and it’s going to grow up and be like these kiddos and run around, do silly stuff and be super cute,'" Engel said. "I’m so excited that I don’t know what to do with myself. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced, besides being married."
Engel, who is preparing for his senior season at Drury, enjoys getting prep work in toward being a father any chance he gets.
Those who know him best relate Clay is a natural with children. When he played in the Coastal Plain League in North Carolina last summer, Emily experienced how youngsters are attracted to Clay as much as he is attracted to them.
"Kids love him," Emily said. "Last summer, they had kids waiting at the gate after games for the players to sign stuff. Clay was always one who all the kids were flocking to. He would be there for a long time after games signing things for the kids. One time, he signed a broken bat for a kid and he asked if he could have his batting gloves and he gave them to him, too.
"We have a niece who was born three weeks ago. When we met her for the first time, Clay was enthralled with her," she added. "I’ve wanted to be a mom my whole life, but let’s just say I think Clay might be a little more excited than I am. Everybody that knows him thinks he’s going to be the best dad ever."
Every day has seemingly been Christmas for Clay since he found out he's going to be a father. Appropriately, Emily's due date is Christmas Eve.
The 23-year-old Engel certainly isn't taking fatherhood lightly. Those who meet him speak of his maturity beyond his years.
"It’s amazing and humbling to know I’m going to be a father. It’s a lot of responsibility and the greatest privilege," he said. "It’s the most exciting opportunity ever to father a child and start a family — your family is the most important thing."
He adds he knows it won't be all fun and games. Next spring, Engel will be closing out what has been a decorated career at Drury while working toward a master's degree in business administration. All the while, of course, sleep could become an issue, with almost all babies waking up and crying in the middle of the night.
"It will be challenging in new ways, probably ways I’m not sure of, yet," Engel said. "I know we’re ready for it. The change it will bring in our lives won’t take away from the excitement of having a baby. We will have to adjust. I’m working extra and saving to make sure we can provide. We’re going to make it work."
In the meantime, Engel will continue to make children's day by offering his attention.
"I give them a smile and encouragement. I ask their names, compliment them and laugh a lot with them," he said. "It’s humbling to watch kiddos play ball. They’re just having fun. It’s awesome to watch and be a part of. It’s cool to smile while you’re with them and show them they’re important."
Such interaction helped spark Engel's love for baseball at a young age.
"My Dad was a high school coach at Spokane when I was real little and I remember tagging along," he said. "I enjoyed being around the team and I was the only kid, so I got all the attention."
The Engels will learn in a month or so whether they are having a boy or a girl. Whether he'll be purchasing baseballs or softballs, Clay is fine.
"It doesn’t matter," he said."We have a hunch it’s a girl. Either way, it’s our baby."
