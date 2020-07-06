The Ozark Police Department announced dates and times for its fifth annual Ozark Citizens Police Academy. There is no better way to learn about your police department.
The Ozark Police Department’s 2020 Citizen’s Academy will start on Thursday, Aug. 27, meeting every Thursday evening between the hours of 6-9 p.m. for 10 weeks. If you’re interested in attending this year’s academy, follow the link, complete the application and return it to Lt. Derek Hill (email D.Hill@ozarkpd.org) at the Ozark Police Department.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older. there is no cost to take part. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2LufcEO.
Seating is limited and participants will be considered on a first come, first serve basis.
About the Citizen's Academy
The program provides an informative overview of the fundamentals of police operations and the Divisions within the Ozark Police Department for anyone 18 years of age and older. The format includes lecture-style presentations by Ozark police officers and staff, as well as some hands-on experience.
If you are interested in learning more about the Ozark Police Department, the Citizen’s Police Academy is a great way to get started. The class will meet with command staff, receive a facility tour, hear from patrol officers, meet detectives, and learn from other emergency responders who serve in Ozark.
The class will also shoot at the Ozark Police Department firearms range, learn about some of the crime problems the community faces, and what your police department is doing to address those problems.
