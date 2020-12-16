Jake Twigg and Bryce Gelle are out to make their senior season at Clever their best, yet, and possibly go from being classified as good players to great players.
They were both named to the All-Mid Lakes Conference Second-Team a year ago and would like to earn First-Team accolades this time around.
“We both have been working hard and I think we can make that jump,” Twigg said. “I think we're going to improve on last year. It's your last year, you want to go out good. We’ll need to keep working hard every day.”
Entering the renewal of the Clever-Billings rivalry Friday at Billings, Gelle, in particular, has elevated his game. He appears well on his way to career-high numbers across the board.
Through five games, the shooting guard had already totaled 112 points, or an average of 22.4 points a night. Gelle is shooting 35 percent from 3-point land (19-of-55) and 43 percent overall (40-of-92). In addition, he’s averaging 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals a game.
Gelle is transitioning from shooter to scorer, just as coach Luke Brosius hoped he would.
“I improved my game over the summer, not just from the 3-point line. Now, I’m looking to attack and pull up for a jumper,” Gelle said. “I'm going to do my best to do what I can. I don't really have goals, I just want to win.”
Twigg is averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 assists a game.
Another Jay putting up increased numbers is forward Grant Pellham. He’s averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
For Billings (3-3), forward Kyle Tennis leads the Wildcats with averages of 16.2 points and 8.7 boards a game, while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Guard Colton Plowman has 857 career points and Tennis 746, as they look to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Center Hayden Fender is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night. He has had 70-plus blocks each of the past two seasons.
Clever (2-4) and Billings haven’t met since the Jays left the SWCL two years ago. But being neighboring schools, naturally players on both sides are familiar with each other. Twigg and Wildcats center Hayden Fender play summer baseball together.
“I know a lot of their kids,” Twigg said. “They have a lot of decent guards. I'd say it's a pretty even matchup. It should be a good game.”
Over the Christmas break, Clever will compete in the Blue & Gold Tournament and Billings will take part in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic.
