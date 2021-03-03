Ozark guard Tyler Harmon looks over Nixa’s personnel and is impressed enough with the Eagles’ length along the perimeter that he feels the Tigers should be prepared to go against a 2-3 zone again.
“They’re a perfect team to run a 2-3,” Harmon said. “They’re long and athletic and can cover gaps and drives.”
Nixa’s 2-3 zone made for a long and perilous night for Ozark last month in the Eagles’ 72-41 victory versus the Tigers. The teams’ rematch Wednesday at Nixa will be with the Class 6 District 11 championship on the line.
Ozark is optimistic it can have success the second time around against Nixa’s zone.
“I think we’re ready to handle that now,” Harmon said.
“Their zone was what startled us,” center Blaine Cline said. “We’ve done our homework on it. We should be a lot more prepared for it this time.”
Coach Mark Schweitzer doesn’t think it’s a given the Tigers (19-8) will see a zone out of the Eagles (24-3).
“The thing about Nixa is they can do whatever they want,” he said. “They could play that zone again, or they could also play tough man-to-man. They’re that good. We have to be ready for whatever they’re going to try to do.”
The Tigers vow not to be awe-stuck of the COC champs and plan to give a better showing of themselves.
“We were scared against Nixa the first time,” forward Ethan Whatley said. “We want to play aggressive and play confidently. We’ve got to come focused and prepared.”
“It should be a good game. We’ll compete,” Cline said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a chance down the stretch.”
