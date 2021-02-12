Brock Sundlie has been a spectator during Ozark’s annual stints at Districts for much of the past decade. He watched as his older brothers, Preston and Riley, competed for the Tigers with State berths on the line.
The Ozark sophomore will now have his own chance to add to the Tigers’ post-season lore. He’ll compete at 145 pounds in Class 4 District 5 Saturday at Ozark, with his sights set on moving on to Sectionals.
“Over the years, I watched my brothers compete at Districts and I’ve always wanted to, so I’m excited about this chance,” Sundlie said. “There’s a little more tension because there’s more on the line. The wrestlers are going all out. When I was a kid, I always thought the wrestlers were nervous. But I don’t feel it will be like that for me when I’m out there wrestling. I’m looking forward to the excitement of being there.”
If seeds hold true, Ozark and Nixa should have a slew of Sectional qualifiers. The top four finishers advance.
Joining the Tigers and Eagles at Districts will be Carthage, Republic, Springfield Central, Kickapoo, Waynesville and Joplin.
In addition to Sundlie, Ozark 126-pounder Jordan Hurst will compete at Districts for the first time.
“Obviously, I’m nervous,” Hurst said. “I’ve heard it’s stressful, but a good environment. But I know with my coaches working with me and all the endurance (I’ve gained), I’ll be ready. I’ll have to put everything out there in order to place and move on. I’m excited and ready to compete.”
Hurst didn’t get on the mat until he was in eighth grade. After learning lessons at the junior-varsity level, he cracked Ozark’s varsity lineup for the first time this season and has posted a 30-11 record.
“Everything has come together this season, just how I wanted,” he said.
Sundlie, who is 25-12, will turn to his ear pods in between his matches for motivation and an escape from the pressures of the day. Interestingly, he’s a fan of music from the 1980s.
“I turned on the radio one day, started listening to it and liked it a lot,” Sundlie said. I like AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and I also like ‘90s music like Blink 182 and Green Day.”
Sundlie is eyeing a rematch with Carthage’s Davion King (32-5). King won the COC Tournament 145 title two weeks ago and owns two wins versus Sundlie.
“I’m excited to go against him again,” Sundlie said. “I’m going to try to be a new wrestler and pull out the win for the team. He’s been pretty dominant against me. I’m planning on closing the gap.”
Ozark senior Thomas Rushing is competing at Districts for the second time, but is an altogether different competitor than he was as a freshman three years ago.
“I didn’t have very high expectations then,” Rushing said. “My expectations now are I want to go in and win it, not just for myself but for the team. Whatever nerves I will have, I want to be excited about and control how I feel.”
Rushing is fresh from claiming a COC Tournament championship at 170. He is 34-10.
“Hopefully, I haven’t peaked just yet and I can take the momentum from conference into Districts and continue to get better,” Rushing said. “It won’t matter who I’m wrestling. I want to show up and wrestle my best.”
Tigers coach Tod Sundlie is optimistic his newcomers to the post-season and his veterans will rise to the occasion.
“They’re excited. They have to have excited energy,” Sundlie said. “We don’t want them to have any of the fear that sometimes can shut people down. I feel they’re confident and they have put the work in. It’s a great opportunity for them. They’re going to see good opponents. Each of them will see opponents they haven’t seen. We’re looking forward to those opportunities.”
Sundlie feels the Tigers will respond well to being at home. Ozark will also host Sectionals in two weeks.
“For some teams, you want to have them in a hotel so you can manage them a bit,” he said. “But this is a team I think will feel good and comfortable at home. In the end, it’s about showing up and performing. I feel like we can have a good day.”
Other Ozark wrestlers who will be favored to make Sectionals are 132-pounder Elijah Maskrod (35-11), 138-pounder Braxton Strick (34-0), 152-pounder Clayton Moison (12-1), 160-pounder Riley Newsom (30-9) and 285-pounder Hunter Tennison (42-0).
Nixa’s best bets will be 113-pounder Zan Fugitt (32-1), 120-pounder Peyton Moore (33-1), 126-pounder Deagan Fugitt (28-6) and 220-pounder John Gholson (30-2).
Republic had the great majority of its wrestlers quarantined at Districts. Sundlie hasn’t heard if Republic will be at full strength Saturday.
“I hope they are,” he said. “I’d hate for anybody to miss this opportunity that they’ve worked so hard for and they’ve got some good kids.”
Outside of Ozark and Nixa, some of the top individuals should be Central 106-pounder Lucas Gideon (25-5), Republic 113-pounder Wyatt George (24-3), Carthage 113-pounder Bradyn Tate (19-2), Carthage 120-pounder Carolos Reyes (32-5), Carthage 138-pounder Eli Sneed (30-7), Republic 170-pounder Connor Sandridge (22-0), Kickapoo 170-pounder Tai Koyama (26-4) and Carthage 182-pounder Luke Gall (27-5).
The District’s team title figures to be between Ozark, Nixa and Carthage.
“We are all right there with each other,” Sundlie said. “It ought to be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.