October is Fire Prevention Month, a month devoted to raising fire safety awareness and encouraging families to prepare for an in-home emergency.
Christian County firefighters visited several schools in the month of October to give kids tips on emergency planning, how to prevent fires from starting and what to do if they suspect their house is on fire.
Daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November, which is Nov. 3, this year. Firefighters remind everyone that daylight saving time is a great way to remember to test every smoke alarm in your home and to change batteries in every smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.
