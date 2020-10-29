Who better than Nixa’s career kills leader to help develop a new crop of hitters for the Lady Eagles?
Since joining Nixa’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant this season, 2016 Nixa grad Aubrey Cheffey made an immediate impact. Her niche work with the Lady Eagles’ hitters culminated with an overpowering performance at the net Wednesday.
Nixa featured five hitters with eight kills or more and totaled 59 kills while finishing off Kickapoo 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22 in the Class 5 District 11 final.
Jaycee Fixsen did her usual thing with a team-high 16 kills. Her cohorts contributed mightily, with Alli Billmyer and Jena Medearis both posting a dozen kills, Norah Clark netting nine kills and two blocks and Taylor Golmen adding eight kills.
“We talked before about trying to have the most balanced offense we possibly could,” coach Annie Zimmerman said. “Our hitters did a great job of being prepared and being ready to take big swings in big moments.”
Clark was clutch with a pair of kills in the final moments of the fourth set. Billmyer was a constant source for points.
“Norah has definitely proven herself the last two days. She’s been amazing for us,” Fixsen said. “Alli’s been fighting all season for the outside spot. She’s worked her butt off to keep that spot. I’m so glad she’s proven herself and is getting points for us. ”
Nixa (31-3) suddenly has a seemingly endless supply of hitters, much like the Lady Eagles did last season on their way to the Class 4 state championship.
Since coming back to her alma mater, Cheffey has held her pupils’ attention, even as a first-year coach. They’ve been mindful of her accomplishments as a player and realized she knows what she speaks.
After a decorated career as an outside hitter at Nixa, Cheffey played four years at Missouri State and was an All-Missouri Valley Conference First-Team selection in 2017. She had 792 kills and 239 blocks as a Lady Bear.
“She was very successful so I take in everything that she tells me,” Clark said.
“She is always preaching on what we should do next and where the open spots are that we should hit to,” Billmyer said. “She’s helped me become better at reading the block and where to look for shots.”
“Having the experience Aubrey had at the collegiate level, she has the ability to see things in the front row and the little things blockers and hitters are doing,” said Zimmerman, who coached Cheffey as a junior and senior. “She can give feedback that is very beneficial for our players.”
Billmyer noted setter Sydney Golden is another reason the Lady Eagles’ hitters are constantly flourishing. Golden dished out 50 assists Wednesday.
“Sydney is willing to work with each of our hitters individually and make everyone better,” Billmyer said.
One of the coup de grace moments that helped Nixa to its fifth victory in five matches against Kickapoo this season featured a matchup of both teams’ premier players.
As the teams were trading leads, Fixsen got the best of the Lady Chiefs’ Lauren Forbes with a powerful hit that was too hot for Forbes to handle. Fixsen is a Missouri State commit and Forbes a Mizzou commit.
“I remember thinking, ‘She’s going to college as a passer, she’s a really good passer.’ So, I hit it as hard as I could. I hit it hard enough that she shanked it, so there’s a little extra satisfaction,” Fixsen said. “It’s a different mindset going against her. I know I have to do a lot more. I have to have more power behind my hit because she’s such a good defender. She reads the ball very well and is super athletic. She can get to the ball anywhere on the court. I tried to hit around her and make her move around a lot.”
Kickapoo couldn’t match Nixa’s power at the net, but remained competitive thanks to its pesky defense.
“Kickapoo is a phenomenal defensive team. They did such a good job keeping the ball alive and forcing us to make multiple plays in a row,” Zimmerman said. “We talked about having to make multiple plays in a row and to continue transitioning. The longer a rally goes, we have to work harder and harder to make plays and score off of it.
“Our 'middles' did a good job of getting themselves in the air and holding the middle blocker on the other side of the net,” she added. “That opened up our outside for some of those big plays.”
As repeat District champs, Nixa moves on to Sectionals against the District 9 champion, likely to be Jefferson City Helias Catholic. The Lady Eagles will host Sectionals and and a Quarterfinal on Saturday. Lee’s Summit West and either Lebanon or Springfield Central will also be on hand.
“I’m so proud,” Billmyer said. “Going into this, we had a big weight on our shoulders and everyone wanted to beat us. Being able to pull this out shows we’re back again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.