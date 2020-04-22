The show will roll on at the Nixa Area Farmers Market, in what will be an undoubtedly different shopping experience for market-goers.
Andrew McGowen is one of the organizers of the Nixa Area Farmers Market. His Family Through Faith Farm is also one of its producers. In an interview streamed live on Facebook through the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, McGowen explained the plan and the process for the Nixa group to hold its first farmers market of 2020 on April 25, from 8 a.m. to noon. The market takes place in the parking lot of the Nixa Assembly of God church at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 14.
McGowen said the farmers market vendors have worked with the Christian County Health Department and University of Missouri Extension to follow a very specific set of instructions in order to open and sell food and goods.
“We’re going to make some changes with how we’re set up and go with a drive-through style of market,” McGowen said.
All vendors will be masked and gloved. They will also be required to use hand sanitizer at regular intervals through the day. Vendors will also be spaced farther apart than they normally would be.
“We’re going to have a no touch policy, where basically, you’re going to point. ‘Oh, I want some of that jam,’ and then the vendor will bag it up for you and hand it to you so that you and the vendor are the only person who have touched the product,” McGowen said. “That really eliminates the potential for any cross contamination there.”
Since it’s the spring season, some produce will not be available. However, patrons will find jams and jellies, plants, herbs, handmade goods, spices, bread and plenty of other items that have made Nixa’s farmers market grow in popularity.
Customers are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive through the array of vendor tents and booths. Each vendor will have signs listing their products and prices. You will be able to roll down your window and request a product and exchange payment.
“It’s kind of like going on a float trip. You know where the river is headed, and the best you can do is go where the river is going and steer that canoe. We’re just trying to do everything we can do to make sure that people are safe,” McGowen said.
Safety is in every vendor’s best interest.
“That is first and foremost in all of our minds, that everything we put on the table is absolutely the best quality product, and I think the health department knows that, but they’re just giving us some of those extra things to ensure that there is no way for the virus to spread through contact,” McGowen said.
With stay-at-home orders leading many Christian County residents to conduct home improvement projects, McGowen said that plants will be a popular item for sale on Saturday as Nixa residents work in their gardens and flowerbeds.
Students at Nixa Junior High School started vegetable plants before spring break and the cancelation on in-person classes for the remainder of the school year. Instructor Allan Blaue will be on hand selling some of those vegetable plants, which McGowen said should move quickly.
“All of that money goes back to the agriculture program at the junior high, which is really one of the best ones in the state. I’ve seen quite a few, and Mr. Blaue does a great job, so we are stoked to partner with them,” McGowen said.
Nixa Area Farmers Market organizers also ask that if you aren’t feeling well, stay home. Patrons are also asked to wash their hands before and after they shop.
You can find more information at http://nixafarmersmarket.com or at the Nixa Area Farmers Market Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NixaAreaFarmersMarket/.
The Ozark Farmers Market at Finley Farms is slated to start its 2020 season sometime in May, depending on stay-at-home order status and physical distancing guidelines in place at that time.
