For Chadwick and its summer ball sessions, it’s all about the quality of work the Cardinals put in. With chores on the farm taking top priority, they aren’t able to match the quantity of games many teams play in the off-season.
Quality has outweighed quantity by quite a margin this winter, with Chadwick off to a 15-1 start that includes a sweep of three tournament championships. The Class 1 No. 10-ranked Cardinals outclassed opponents at much bigger schools last week while running away with the Spokane Tournament title.
Chadwick junior Paden Gilbert has emerged as one of the premier small-school talents in southwest Missouri. The combo guard with a deadly aim and exceptional hops was named MVP of the Spokane Tournament.
“Paden can hit the outside shot or attack the rim as well as anybody in this area,” Chadwick coach Shawn Guerin said.
Unlike most elite players, there’s no time for the travel-ball circuit for Gilbert in the summer months.
“I play with our school team. I’ve thought about (travel ball) a few times, but never got around to it,” Gilbert said. “Over the summer, I feed cows and haul hay. That and showing cows keeps me busy.”
Gilbert and his family raise Angus cattle on their farm in Oldfield, where an admirable work ethic has been instilled in Paden and a handful of his teammates over the years.
As Paden’s father, Josh, points out, the relentless nature in which Chadwick plays on the hardwood can be traced to their daily routine on the farm.
“They all haul hay and most of these boys take care of their cattle. They’re all hard workers,” Josh said. “You can see on the floor that they are hard workers.”
Guerin notes his players’ work ethic is such that the energy needed to apply defensive pressure from one end of the court to the other is something they’re willing and happy to provide.
“Our kids work hard,” Guerin said. “Getting to go play basketball is fun for them.”
Annually, Paden and his teammates prepare for the Ozarks FallFarm Fest by halter breaking bulls. As city-slickers can only imagine, it’s no easy feat.
“We’ll start a few weeks before Farm Fest and usually four or five of the boys will be at the farm every night breaking the bulls together,” Josh Gilbert said. “They’re usually 1,100-pound bulls. It can get a little physical.”
“Breaking the bulls, honestly, that’s what drives us and gets us tough,” senior guard Calvin Rains. “The bull, he don’t care if you get hurt or not and those metal panels (in bullpens), they’ll get you.”
“Sometimes, they might be gentle, sometimes they are wild,” Paden said. “One time, it took me and (teammates) Clayton (Rains) and (Garrett) Gardner to be able to hold one by the halter. It was stout.”
The Gilberts show cattle at the state and national levels. One competition took them as far away as Denver.
“We go everywhere for competitions. It’s awesome,” Paden said. “We’ve got some good angus cows.”
“Paden’s got a passion for cattle and basketball,” Josh said.
Paden has a sense of urgency for he and his Chadwick teammates to accomplish as much as they can during their high schools careers. He compares the timetables of winning blue ribbons while showing cattle to winning championships as a hoopster.
“You show cows by classes,” Gilbert said. “If you have a September Hefer, you’ll compete against all the September Hefers. On the Angus cows, they age out after two years. If you get a good one, you can’t show her all the time. You can only show her until she gets old. She’ll age out eventually. It’s just like after your senior year in high school, you’re done.”
