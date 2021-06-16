Eleazar Soto made a quick run to the grocery store to buy chicken. He walked out of Apple Market having saved a life.
Soto has been a firefighter in his hometown of Ozark for 15 years. At this point in his career, it's hard to get him to say "never" when it comes to experiences, but Soto experienced a first. On June 15, he met Chyrll Cavaness. Just five days prior to their meeting at Ozark Fire Station No. 1, Cavaness collapsed on the floor of the Apple Market grocery store in Ozark, and she wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. Soto happened to be in the store, and gave Cavaness life-saving CPR.
"I'm very grateful, so thank you so much," she told Soto.
He also got to meet Cavaness' daughter and two granddaughters.
"That's never happened before," Soto said. "I've never had the outcome of having someone basically dead in front of me to being able to give them a hug."
Cavaness did not remember anything about being revived in the grocery store.
"I was sitting there trying to pick out a birthday cake for my niece, and that's the last thing I remember. I don't remember how I got — I don't think I was even awake. I don't know what happened, honestly. They think I may have had a seizure," Cavaness said.
Cavaness has a pacemaker to treat a heart condition. The emergency room doctors and nurses who treated her at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield believe she likely suffered a heart attack on June 10.
Kenneth Cavaness found out about Soto and his fellow Ozark firefighters working quickly to save his wife. He wanted to thank them all personally, and make sure to shake their hands. A nurse in the ER told him that the fast-acting firefighters likely made the difference between life and a darker outcome.
"I think that was God looking over her. What's the chance of having a first responder right there on the spot when that happens? It's amazing," Kenneth Cavaness said.
Soto doesn't know how much time elapsed between the time he started CPR and the time two of his fellow firefighters, Derek Compton and Capt. Dusty Colyer arrived and took over the scene. Soto was counting time in something other than seconds or minutes.
"I did two rounds of CPR, so around 200 compressions. It was pretty fast," Soto said. "I walk in and I see this lady just lying on the ground. I ask Josh, the manager, 'Do you need help?' 'Yeah,' so I go over there and she is blue, no pulse, so I just started CPR."
Ozark Fire Chief Jarrett Metheny recognized Soto, Compton and Colyer with life-saving awards at the June 15 meeting of the Ozark Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Each firefighter received commendation for going above and beyond in Cavaness' case.
Metheny described his meeting with Kenneth Cavaness, and the very rare nature of firefighters getting to meet a person they brought back to life with CPR.
"I didn't know anything about this until a man walked into the station. He wanted to shake a hand of a firefighter, so I offered mine, and it wasn't the one he was looking for. Anyway, he told me the story, and we both cried a little bit," Metheny said. "These guys don't talk about this. This is just what they do. That's why they're special, because of their humility and their professionalism; they were just doing their jobs," Metheny said.
