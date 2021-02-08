Nixa junior guard Colin Ruffin’s family ties include names that are firmly established in southwest Missouri basketball history.
Ruffin’s great uncle, Denny Hunt, is currently the head coach at Springfield Catholic, was Kickapoo coach Roy Green’s right-hand man during the Chiefs’ glorious run in the early 2000s and previously a winner as a head coach at Republic and Hartville.
Ruffin’s aunt, Hope Hunt, is a 2019 Nixa Hall of Fame inductee who was an all-state guard for the Lady Eagles’ 2000 state championship team and went on to a Hall of Fame career at Drury.
In addition, Ruffin’s uncle and Hope’s husband, Josh Whitman, is in his fifth season as the athletic director for the University of Illinois Fightin’ Illini.
However, missing early on in Ruffin’s life was a father figure. Once Ruffin began grade school and joined his first basketball team, he found such a mentor in his first coach who has turned into his coach for life, Don Gray.
“He’s basically my Dad,” Ruffin said. “My father hasn’t been involved in my life. Don stepped up as my father figure since I was little.”
A year after Gray and Ruffin met, Kael Combs joined Gray’s team. Like Ruffin, Combs hails from a basketball family. He’s had two older brothers, Jalen Norman and Braeden Combs, play for Nixa.
Kael also grew to look up to Gray as a confidant.
“Don has stepped up in Kael’s life, too,” Ruffin said.
“Since fourth or fifth grade, we’ve bonded,” Combs said of he and Gray. “We’ve had some really good talks. He’s a father figure to me, too.”
Nixa’s basketball history includes an Eagles coach by the name of Don Gray winning 73 games from 1981-1985.
To clarify for the old-timers out there, this is not the same Don Gray. But with Ruffin and Combs continuing to develop into a dynamic duo for Nixa, the Don Gray they’ve known since their childhood has also made a significant contribution to the Eagles’ program.
With Ruffin at point guard and Combs becoming Nixa’s go-to guy, the Eagles are 18-3 and on track to repeat as COC champions. By next season, Ruffin and Combs likely will be regarded as the best 1-2 combo in all of southwest Missouri.
“There’s probably not many guard tandems better than these two when they are playing like they can,” Gray said. “I’m not surprised at what they’re doing. But to see what they’re doing is amazing. I’ve done everything I could to help them.”
Ruffin and Combs credit Gray for helping them strive for success while being mentally strong.
“He’s taught me to have the mentality to be focused on the court,” Combs said. “He’s also taught me that I can be friendly outside the court, but mean business when I’m on the court. He’s always told me that I’m an elite player and to act like it.”
Ruffin likes that Gray keeps him humble.
“He keeps my head down,” Ruffin said. “He’ll tell me, ‘Good job,’ during workouts, but won’t ever say anything good about me to me. He’ll say good things about me to other people, but not to me.”
“If something’s not right, they know they will hear from me,” Gray said. “It’s not like I have to yell at them. But they know coming from me, that it’s genuine. They know they can take what I’m saying to be 100 percent (true).”
Ruffin and Combs are close enough friends that Ruffin says, “Kael is basically my brother.” But Gray recalls they weren’t always buddy buddy.
“Colin was with me for a year before Kael, so Colin had some resentment toward Kael,” Gray said. “Colin didn’t really like Kael at first because he felt threatened.”
Naturally, at early ages Ruffin and Combs tested Gray’s patience. He thinks they reached a turning point once he earned their trust.
“It was tough to get both of them to buy in at an early age,” Gray said. “For us to make it here has been a process. At the beginning, it was tough to get them to listen. They weren’t great listeners at all. As a new person in their lives, I’m sure they wondered if they could trust this guy and, ’Is he going to be around in our lives?’ Now, they listen.
“I think they can play for any coach now,” he added. “There’s nothing that a coach can do to them that I haven’t already done.”
While Gray has shown Ruffin and Combs tough love on the court, he’s been generous to them seemingly to no end away from basketball.
“He’ll pick me up to go to work out and after we’ll go get something to eat,” Combs said. “He’s always keeping me straight. He’ll text or Face-time me to get me back on track.”
“They know they can always call me,” Gray said. “If there is anything I can do to help, I’ll do it for them.”
