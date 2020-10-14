REPUBLIC — Katie Faulk didn’t know she has done so well against Ozark during her three-year Nixa career. But she doesn’t think it’s a coincidence the Lady Tigers have brought out her best.
Faulk banged out a pair of hits, including a home run, and drew a walk while scoring two runs in Nixa’s 9-3 Class 5 District 6 opening-round win against Ozark on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles junior center fielder has hit Ozark pitching well going back to her freshman year. In five games against the Lady Tigers, Faulk is a combined 11-for-21 with five RBIs and eight runs scored.
“I’m amped up a lot more when we play them,” Faulk said. “I get more zoned in against an opponent like Ozark because I know they’re a good team and our rival. Also, there was no problem getting up for this game, with the energy of Districts.”
Faulk’s numbers this season fall in line with her past statistics. She’s hitting .341 and nearing 100 career hits, after having 31 both this season and her freshman season and 35 as a sophomore.
But it hasn’t been a typical campaign for Faulk. She endured a 1-for-26 slump that stretched from the final week of September to the first weekend of October at the Springfield Tournament. She struck out four times against Webb City and eight times over a three-game span.
“I tried to give her confidence and didn’t move her from the leadoff spot,” coach Matt Walker said. “She’s our leadoff hitter and has been for three years. I knew she would break out of it.”
Over Nixa’s last seven games, Faulk has gone 9-for-22.
“This was one of my tougher years. I worked on keeping my head up and not getting down when I was doing bad,” Faulk said. “I wanted to make sure I was up for the rest of the team. I didn’t dwell on my strikeouts. I continued to think positively for my next at-bat.
“I kept thinking about small victories,” she added. “If I hit the ball into play and I hadn’t been doing that, I built off of that. I think that’s what got me here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.