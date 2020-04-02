In the midst of a public health emergency, layoffs and loss of income impacting hundreds of Christian County residents, charitable organizations are being tested like never before.
Least Of These, a full-service food pantry in Ozark, helped more than 2,200 people per month before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Christian County. The number of people in need climbed throughout the month of March.
“We’re right now seeing a huge increase in the number of new people who are needing assistance,” Least Of These Director Kristy Carter said.
During a roundtable discussion amongst nonprofit organizations, Carter gave a small illustration of how job losses and business closures or reductions are impacting Christian County. Least Of These is typically open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Carter said that the food pantry’s phone accumulated 122 missed phone calls in a little less than 48 hours from a Wednesday to a Friday at the end of March.
“We are seeing a big increase, and our phones are ringing off the wall,” Carter said. “People are scared, they just are scared because they don’t know what they’re going to do and they’ve never been in this situation before.”
Feeding America guidelines define “food insecurity” as a “household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active, healthy life.” Least Of These served 843 households in January 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health advisories tied to it, Least Of These has dramatically altered its day-to-day operations.
Volunteers are providing food through drive-through distribution. If the vehicle that a client is driving has a truck or a pickup truck bed, that’s where the food items go. Drivers of sport utility vehicles are asked to load their own food.
“We are set to do food distributions every week, once a week, in the month of April. We are hoping to do about 300 families each week while they are coming through,” Carter said.
Least Of These normally provides assistance with clothing, hygiene items and other essentials, but COVID-19 concerns led the staff to only do food distribution work for the moment.
“We are strictly food right now, and we’re going to have pre-packaged bags of food that are going to be distributed through the drive-through,” Carter said.
Least Of These employs three full-time and one part-time staff member. The majority of the organization’s efforts are fueled by caring volunteers.
“We have been very diligent with the volunteers that we have had. We have had a really solid core group that we have utilized a lot,” Carter said.
However, many of those volunteers are older adults who are classified as higher-risk to contract COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“What we are noticing is that as things get closer and as more people are affected that our volunteers know or that family members know, those numbers are starting to dwindle away,” Carter said. “We’re going to take each day we can right now and continue to move forward. If we need to make some changes, we obviously will do that, if necessary.”
Least Of These briefly put a halt to accepting food donations. That has been lifted, but there are conditions that donated food must meet. It also means a little more work for staff and volunteers.
“If someone brings in a food donation, we have to quarantine it for a certain number of days, and then we can use it,” Carter said.
Many of the new clients have never experienced food insecurity, at least not to the point of reaching out for help from a food pantry. Some of Carter’s work, she said, is to serve as listening ear and a helpful ally to people who are afraid.
“It’s just part of caring for the individual, caring for families in our community,” Carter said. “For the most part, we’re just being kind human beings, just doing whatever we can to help families that are struggling right now, and I think that’s what we’re supposed to do.”
Least Of These Christian County food pantry
IF YOU NEED HELP
Call (417) 724-2500, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. to apply for assistance over the phone.
Clients are also asked to call to make their food pickup appointments. Staff asks that no one show up to the food pantry unannounced.
APRIL FOOD DISTRIBUTION DATES
April 3
April 8
April 16
April 20
April 27
IF YOU WANT TO HELP
Donate: http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org
