Tyler Harmon’s experience playing with foul trouble, and he’s had plenty of it, has taught the Ozark guard to essentially keep playing the way he always plays.
“I’ve been on the board with four fouls in three or four games and had a ton of games with three fouls,” Harmon said. “Coach (Mark) Schweitzer is always on me, telling me I have so much energy and that’s good, but also a killer for me. I don’t think I can tone it down. I’m not a laid-back kind of guy. I have to be aggressive.”
An aggressive approach, no matter the circumstance and however maddening it was for Schweitzer to endure at times, equaled heroics for Harmon and teammate Blaine Cline in Ozark’s 60-59 triumph over Bolivar on Tuesday.
Harmon and Cline combined for 20 points in the Tigers’ fourth quarter comeback.
Even with four fouls, Harmon didn’t let up defensively while gambling to make a steal that he turned into a layup in the final minutes.
“I got a nice steal off of (Bolivar’s Kyle) Pock just from being aggressive,” Harmon said. “(Ethan) Whatley turned him and when I saw him spin, I darted and took the ball.”
Harmon scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. He had seven straight points during one stretch, as Ozark turned a 42-35 deficit into a 55-49 lead, thanks to a 20-7 run.
All this after Harmon was scoreless through three quarters and picked up three fouls in the first half.
“I had missed a couple of shots I should have hit. I was playing horrible,” Harmon said.
Schweitzer didn’t think it was a coincidence that as Harmon went, so went the Tigers.
“Tyler had a mini run that turned the tide,” Schweitzer said. “He had a great second half. He’s a difference-maker when he’s playing well and making good decisions. We’ve got to have those good decisions all the time from him. He’s getting better. When we get his best game, our team plays well.”
Just as Harmon shook off his foul troubles and stayed aggressive, Cline was in attack mode with the teams tied at 57 and the clock ticking away in the final minute. After Ozark held onto the ball for nearly :40, Cline saw an open path to the paint and drove for a layup. He was fouled hard enough that he wasn’t able to get a good shot off, but, of course, he still had two free throws to take with :32 remaining.
It wasn’t the scenario Schweitzer envisioned when Ozark assumed possession with 1:10 to play.
“I do want them to look for layups and Blaine was thinking in that mode,” Schweitzer said. “But in a tie game with:32 left, you don’t want to give the ball back, especially at home. You take a layup off a pass, but you don’t try to instigate (a layup). Credit to Blaine for being mentally tough enough to hit those free throws because I chewed his butt pretty good during our timeout. I shouldn’t have chewed on him as much as I did, but sometimes I can’t control my emotions. But he picked himself up, cleared his mind and made the free throws.”
“I saw the open lane and thought I could get an open look,” said Cline, who had a team-high 21 points. “My coach said we needed to hold the ball, but I didn’t hear that. I should have held it.”
After Schweitzer’s tongue-lashing, Cline received a pick-me-up from first-year Tigers assistant coach Ethan Garrett. Cline responded well to the bad cop, good cop dialogue by swishing both free throws.
“Coach Garrett told me I had a good look and gave me positive (vibes) for the two free throws I had to hit.” Cline said. “Coach Garrett is a player’s coach. He’s always good to have around. We play around with him as he teaches us. He could probably still go out and play with us.”
Cline gave Ozark a 59-57 lead and after a Tigers stop defensively, Harmon added a free throw to make it 60-57.
Bolivar was out of timeouts with more than three minutes to play and that led to the Liberators' demise. They looked out of sorts while setting up for a final shot to tie. Pock put up an off-balance 3-pointer with :05 still to play that was well off target. Bolivar got the ensuing offensive rebound, but instead of looking for a 3-pointer, banked in a putback and time ran out.
Pock, a sophomore, netted 38 points. That’s the most anyone has scored on Ozark over the past three seasons. Greenwood's Aminu Mohammed had 34 points against the Tigers last season.
“The Pock kid is the real deal,” Schweitzer said. “Avery (Voysey) is a good defender, but couldn’t faze him. We switched it up in the fourth quarter and put Ethan on him. We got a couple misses out of (Pock) and a couple steals. Maybe we need to switch it up more when we play against a player of that caliber.
“I’m really proud of my kids,” he added. “It was a gutsy win. I thought we had an excellent fourth quarter. We took a good shot from them and pulled out a gutsy win.”
Both Ozark (7-4) and Bolivar (4-6) were fresh from losing twice at the Blue & Gold Tournament and both badly wanted to start the new year on a winning note.
“Both teams came from of a less than stellar showing at the Blue & Gold for the typical standards of the programs,” Schweitzer said. “Both teams needed a win.”
“It was crucial to get back on track,” Cline said. “In my mind, it was a must-win. I think a lot of us knew the focus we needed to bring to the game. We knew we needed this game.”
“To clutch it up like we did was huge for us,” Harmon said. “We needed this confidence boost.”
Ozark 60, Bolivar 59
BOLIVAR (59) — Banner 2 0-0 4, Pock 12 14-16 38, Crebbs 1 0-0 3, Gabani 1 0-0 2, Krueger 1 5-6 7, Griswold 1 0-0 2, Bowes 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 20-24 59.
OZARK (60) — Cline 6 8-10 21, Harmon 3 6-8 13, Flavin 3 0-0 6, E. Whatley 5 0-0 12, Voysey 2 1-3 6, Weston 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-21 60.
Bolivar 11 16 15 17 - 59
Ozark 12 13 12 23 - 60
3-point goals - E. Whatley 2, Cline, Harmon, Crebbs.
