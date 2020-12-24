Across Christian County, incumbents and challengers are filing to run for municipal offices for the April 6, 2021 election.
Candidate filing opened Dec. 15, and lasts until Jan. 19, 2021. Persons interested in running for local offices may do so by signing up and filing at their respective city halls.
In Nixa, city council seats are open in District 1 and District 2. Councilmen Matt Barker and Scott Perryman both indicated they will not seek reelection.
Perryman shared that he recently got engaged to be married and will possibly move out of the Nixa City Council District 1 sometime in the next three years. He encourages anyone who has contemplated serving in an elected role in District 1, which is generally the northern part of Nixa, to file and run for city council.
“I wouldn’t want to run here and not be able to fulfill the commitment, and so my seat will also be open and available,” Perryman said.
Barker is concentrating on his career as a teacher at John Thomas School of Discovery. Perryman announced his intent not to run at a city council meeting on Dec. 14.
No one filed to run for Nixa City Council on the day that the filing window opened.
The mayor’s position is already a three-way race in Ozark. Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten filed to run for mayor on the first day filing opened, as did former Ozark mayor and alderman Bradley Jackson and Thomas McAnnish, a newcomer running for a city office for the first time.
Spots on the board of aldermen occupied by Ward 1 Alderman R.J. Flores, Ward 2 Alderman Ted Smith and Ward 3 Alderman Jason Shaffer are also up in the 2021 election. Flores, who was appointed in 2020, filed to run for a full term for the first time.
Eddie Campbell, a former alderman who stepped down in 2017, has filed to run and serve again in Ward 3, the northernmost of Ozark’s three wards.
Aldermanic seats are also up for election in Clever, Sparta, Billings and Fremont Hills.
