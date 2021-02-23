It would have made a great story for Ozark to bounce back all the way from an 0-5 start to its season and win a share of the COC championship.
Alas, that won’t happen, with Ozark falling to Republic 50-47 Monday.
But it was still relatively easy for Anna Hitt and her teammates to turn the page, with the prospect of chasing after a District championship on the horizon as soon as next week.
“I couldn’t even tell you who won conference last year, anyway,” Hitt said.
“Most people, if they had to choose one (title), they’d take the District championship,” Ozark coach David Brewer added.
Ozark (12-10 overall and 6-2 in the COC) was in constant catch-up mode Monday largely due to Republic (17-7 and 8-1) repeatedly converting offensive rebounds into second-chance points. Republic rebounders were in good position to get a board, and often had no defender between them and the bucket, making for easy putbacks.
Republic’s Rilynn Finley scored the majority of her team-high 16 points by turning offensive rebounds into layups.
Brewer wasn't happy with Ozark's lack of boxing out Republic players going for rebounds.
“They got a lot of putbacks, and you’re talking about a three-point game,” Brewer said. “When I watch film, those will be something to look at. We should have been more physical to knock them back and keep the ball in front of us, so we wouldn’t have had battles for a rebound.”
With Hitt racing past defenders while dribbling the ball from one end of the court to the other, Ozark stayed on Republic’s heels. Hitt scored 14 points, with most of them coming on fast-break layups.
An elite track and field sprinter, Hitt started and finished fast breaks.
“She’s become our press-breaker,” Brewer said. “We just give the ball to her because nobody can seem to cut her off. Nobody’s changed that, yet.”
“Full-court is my strength, build up seed and go one way fast. That usually goes pretty well for me,” Hitt said. “For the most part, I keep the ball in my right hand and go. My ball-handling has improved. I can do a right-to-left cross. But I try not to get too fancy.”
Hitt flourished whether she drove to her right or to her left.
“A lot of teams try to force me to my left,” Hitt said. “Obviously, I’m a little stronger to my right, but I can go to my left just as well.”
Hitt finished well while avoiding Jazzy Kirby’s attempts to draw charging fouls. Kirby has drawn a state-record 60-plus charging fouls in her high school career.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had trouble going straight into people and charging, especially against (Kirby),” Hitt said. “I knew coming into the game she was going to be doing that. I had to be careful. You can’t just go straight in for a normal layup against her. You have to have control of your body and your momentum and pull up before you run into her.”
Kirby drew one charging foul against Ozark center Moriah Putt.
Foul trouble hindered Hitt and Putt at stretches of the game. They sat the final two minutes of the second quarter after they each picked up their second fouls. They also sat the final three minutes of the third quarter after getting their third fouls.
With its two best offensive weapons seated courtside, Ozark fell behind 44-34 in the third quarter.
Brewer stayed patient and didn’t re-insert Hitt and Putt. When he had them check back into the game at the start of the fourth quarter, Ozark trailed by eight.
“Those two are really good players, obviously,” Brewer said. “But the other girls can do it. They can play and they did a pretty good job. They kept us close to where we needed to be. Sometimes, you’ve got to trust your bench. They practice every day to get a shot.
“I told the girls, ‘We’ve just got to survive this quarter,’” he added. “We survived.”
Hitt helped Ozark rally by scoring five points in the fourth quarter and drawing defenders to free up her teammates.
“She played one of her better games, as far as her decision-making with the basketball,” Brewer said. “The hard thing was she had to guard (Republic’s Kaymen) Bekemeier. She had to spend a lot of energy in transition and in our press-breaker.”
Defensively, Riley Boggs gave Republic ball-handlers fits with her quick hands and quick feet.
“When it’s late and you get kind of desperate, you tell them to take some gambles to try to get deflections. She did that,” Brewer said. “Riley’s a good defender on the ball. She slides (her feet) well.”
Boggs made one play Brewer won’t soon forget. After rattling a Republic ball-handler enough that she lost control of the ball, Boggs dove for the ball and forced a jump ball call.
“That’s the kind of play that can help you win a game like this,” Brewer said. “One of my assistants brought that play up in the locker room, saying it was a championship type of play. That’s the kind of play you have to try to make, so you can gain an extra possession. We had them reeling a little.”
Republic limped to the finish, making just one field-goal and going 4-of-8 from the free-throw line for six points in the fourth quarter.
Ozark had four shots to tie in the final minute-plus, but was off target each time.
“We had a lot of threes that didn’t fall like they normally do,” Hitt said. “That’s going to happen against teams that defend well.”
“We had some good looks,” Brewer said. “That’s the way it goes. Usually, when we play Republic it’s this kind of game.”
Republic 50, Ozark 47
REPUBLIC (50) — Powell-Goodman 5 1-2 15, Bekemeier 3 9-11 15, Finley 7 2-3 16, Kirby 1 0-2 2, Ragsdale 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-18 50.
OZARK (47) — Boggs 3 2-2 9, Hitt 6 2-5 14, Watson 1 0-0 3, Rushing 1 2-2 4, Putt 5 1-2 11, Wakeman 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 7-11 47.
Republic 13 16 15 6 - 50
Ozark 9 15 12 11 - 47
3-point goals - Powell-Goodman 4, Wakeman 2, Watson, Boggs.
