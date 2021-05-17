FINLEY RIVER COMMUNITY FOUNDATION WINNERS AND DONORS — Front row, L-R: McKenna Rhodes, Holton Miller, Eleanor Scott, Savannah Eisman, McCartney Codon, Katelyn Marshall, Hattie Depee and Emily Cobb; middle row, L-R: Andrew Kinney, Kaiden Shuler, Hunter Tennison, Baily Williams, Josie Lasley, Taylor Childers, Emma Bassett, Lauren Fergerson and Liberty Todd; third row, L-R: Don Ligon, John Lasley, Linda Barger, Jeff Hensley, Dusten Hanks, Donna Hensley, Sari Doden, Susan Lemmon, Karen Miller, Margie Beadles and Tom Beadles.