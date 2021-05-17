The Finley River Community Foundation congratulated scholarship winners and connect them to their scholarship donors in person, May 13 at the Ozark High School library.
Seventeen Ozark Seniors received their accolades and got to thank their donors at a short dessert reception that preceded the Ozark High School senior awards ceremony.
The Finley River Community Foundation is one of 53 affiliates of Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
FRCF was started in 2001 by 10 committed Ozark citizens. In 2001, FRCF held $19,988 in assets in three endowment funds and awarded one $500 scholarship. In 2021, FRCF holds assets of $3,036,787 in 70 endowment funds, and has awarded more than $329,000 in scholarships to Ozark High School Seniors over the past two decades.
2021 Ozark High School FRCF scholarships and winners:
Beadles, Pryor, McCoy Scholarship – Emily Cobb
Ryan Capps Memorial Scholarship – Kaiden Shuler
Jack Carter Memorial Scholarship – McCartney Codon
Danny Clinton Memorial Scholarship – Holton Miller and Hunter Tennison
Claude & Pauline Cracker Scholarship – Taylor Childers
Neal and Betty Grubaugh Scholarship – Eleanor Scott
Bill Hanks and Wilbur Wilson OHS Scholarship - Emma Bassett, Hattie Depee, Savannah Eisman, Lauren Fergerson, McKenna Rhodes, Liberty Todd
Thomas Ligon Memorial Athletic Scholarship – McKenna Rhodes
Shirley McCudden Scholarship – McCartney Codon
Dennis Miller Memorial Scholarship – Baily Williams
Ozark High School Alumni Scholarship – Josie Lasley
J.H. Phillips and Jared & Abbey Barger Autism Scholarship – Andrew Kinney
Josephine Plummer Memorial Scholarship – Katelyn Marshall
Sandy Russell Memorial Scholarship for Ozark Public Schools – Eleanor Scott
In addition, three Ozark seniors were awarded scholarships from FRCF’s parent organization, Community Foundation of the Ozarks. These three scholarships were available to high school seniors in any of the 58 Missouri counties that CFO serves. The value of these scholarships is $28,000.
Southwest Missouri Resource Conservation and Development Scholarship – Hattie Depee
Community Foundation Memorial Scholarship – Emma Bassett
Henry J. and Lucille J. Straus Scholarship – Lauren Fergerson
If you have questions about Finley River Community Foundation, please contact Karen Miller, KLMillerfrcf@gmail.com.
