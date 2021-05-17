Finley River Community Foundation scholarships for Ozark graduates 2021

FINLEY RIVER COMMUNITY FOUNDATION WINNERS AND DONORS — Front row, L-R: McKenna Rhodes, Holton Miller, Eleanor Scott, Savannah Eisman, McCartney Codon, Katelyn Marshall, Hattie Depee and Emily Cobb; middle row, L-R: Andrew Kinney, Kaiden Shuler, Hunter Tennison, Baily Williams, Josie Lasley, Taylor Childers, Emma Bassett, Lauren Fergerson and Liberty Todd; third row, L-R: Don Ligon, John Lasley, Linda Barger, Jeff Hensley, Dusten Hanks, Donna Hensley, Sari Doden, Susan Lemmon, Karen Miller, Margie Beadles and Tom Beadles.

 Submitted photo

The Finley River Community Foundation congratulated scholarship winners and connect them to their scholarship donors in person, May 13 at the Ozark High School library.  

Seventeen Ozark Seniors received their accolades and got to thank their donors at a short dessert reception that preceded the Ozark High School senior awards ceremony.  

The Finley River Community Foundation is one of 53 affiliates of Community Foundation of the Ozarks. 

FRCF was started in 2001 by 10 committed Ozark citizens. In 2001, FRCF held $19,988 in assets in three endowment funds and awarded one $500 scholarship. In 2021, FRCF holds assets of $3,036,787 in 70 endowment funds, and has awarded more than $329,000 in scholarships to Ozark High School Seniors over the past two decades.

2021 Ozark High School FRCF scholarships and winners:

Beadles, Pryor, McCoy Scholarship – Emily Cobb

Ryan Capps Memorial Scholarship – Kaiden Shuler

Jack Carter Memorial Scholarship – McCartney Codon

Danny Clinton Memorial Scholarship – Holton Miller and Hunter Tennison

Claude & Pauline Cracker Scholarship – Taylor Childers

Neal and Betty Grubaugh Scholarship – Eleanor Scott

Bill Hanks and Wilbur Wilson OHS Scholarship - Emma Bassett, Hattie Depee, Savannah Eisman, Lauren Fergerson, McKenna Rhodes, Liberty Todd

Thomas Ligon Memorial Athletic Scholarship – McKenna Rhodes

Shirley McCudden Scholarship – McCartney Codon

Dennis Miller Memorial Scholarship – Baily Williams

Ozark High School Alumni Scholarship – Josie Lasley

J.H. Phillips and Jared & Abbey Barger Autism Scholarship – Andrew Kinney

Josephine Plummer Memorial Scholarship – Katelyn Marshall

Sandy Russell Memorial Scholarship for Ozark Public Schools – Eleanor Scott

In addition, three Ozark seniors were awarded scholarships from FRCF’s parent organization, Community Foundation of the Ozarks.  These three scholarships were available to high school seniors in any of the 58 Missouri counties that CFO serves. The value of these scholarships is $28,000.

Southwest Missouri Resource Conservation and Development Scholarship – Hattie Depee

Community Foundation Memorial Scholarship – Emma Bassett

Henry J. and Lucille J. Straus Scholarship – Lauren Fergerson

If you have questions about Finley River Community Foundation, please contact Karen Miller, KLMillerfrcf@gmail.com.

