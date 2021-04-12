Nixa’s Isaac Mitchell watched with appreciation and admiration two years ago as Glendale’s Ty Wilmsmeyer established himself as southwest Missouri’s elite pitcher.
Wilmsmyer sported a 7-1 W-L record and 1.09 ERA on the mound, to go along with a .394 batting average with 18 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. The future Mizzou product led the Falcons over Nixa for the Class 5 District 10 championship.
“He was outstanding,” Mitchell said. “He set a good example of what you need to do your senior year when you’re looked up to. That’s definitely what I’m trying to do this year. I want the other team to go into games against us thinking it’s going to be a tough game.”
Mitchell may be well on his way to laying claim as southwest Missouri’s best pitcher this season. What’s more, teammate Jaret Nelson is doing his best to earn the title of southwest Missouri’s top hitter.
Mitchell and Nelson have lived to all their pre-season hype while leading Nixa to a 10-2 record entering this week’s action.
Mitchell is coming off a 14-strikeout performance in which he shut out West Plains on two hits over six innings last week. Nelson has been hitting at well over a .500 clip and hitting with power the past two weeks.
Mitchell is enjoying having Nelson as his batterymate this season and would actually love for them to reunite as teammates in a couple years at the college level. Mitchell is an Arkansas signee, while Nelson is uncommitted junior commanding much attention.
“That would be sweet,” Mitchell said of the prospect of Arkansas showing interest in Nelson. “I have no doubt Jaret can play at a place like that. He’ll have plenty of offers and opportunities. I don’t think he’ll have any trouble finding a good school.
“I love getting to work with Jaret,” he added. “On and off the field we hang out and talk a lot.”
The two stars share a mutual respect.
“Isaac’s stuff is electric,” Nelson said. “He’s confident in all of his pitches and is down in the zone a lot. When he throws strikes, mixes things up and makes good pitches, it makes it easy for me.”
“Jaret is an absolute stud,” Mitchell said. “He works harder than anybody I know and his athletic ability is freakish. Just by looking at him, you know, ‘This kid is good.’ He has that presence to him.”
Even with Nelson playing basketball over the winter, Mitchell and Nelson found time to go through bullpen sessions together.
“It was challenging sometimes, but we made it work,” Mitchell said. “At night or early in the morning, we got our throwing done and some workouts.”
Mitchell’s pre-season preparation also included not only getting his arm in shape, but his entire body. He shed 15 pounds to enter his senior season at a svelte 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds.
“I lost the amount of weight I wanted, probably even more,” Mitchell said. “It’s helped me to have more core strength. My body is well conditioned and that in helping my arm.”
Mitchell is relishing the chance to hit for himself for the first time this season.
“I’ve been working at it, putting together solid at-bats,” he said. “I need to learn to wait back on the pitch.”
Nelson shook off a so-so start at-bat the first week of the season and has produced multiple multi-hit games. He’s made himself such a well-rounded threat opposing coaches have intentionally walked Nelson late in games.
“I wasn’t too hot at the beginning of the year. I was trying to take the pitch to the opposite field way too much,” Nelson said. “Our freshman coach worked with me about free swinging, taking hacks and hitting the ball where it is pitched. If it’s inside, I’m pulling it, if it’s down the middle I’m waiting back just a little longer and hitting it up the middle and if it’s away, I’m waiting back longer and hitting it to the opposite field.”
Nelson vows to stay highly motivated throughout the season.
“I’ve been swinging it well,” he said. “But every game is a new game and I want to see what I can do for my team that game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.