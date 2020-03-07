Missouri’s top health officials confirmed the first “presumptive positive” case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and medical professionals in the Mercy health system acknowledged a specimen conducted by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has been sent on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control laboratory.
The Missouri case, according to a statement from the governor’s office, is a St. Louis County woman in her twenties who recently traveled to Italy. She is now in insolation at her home in St. Louis County, with family members who are also staying in isolation. The St. Louis County Public Health Department is reportedly monitoring the family for symptoms in order to contain the spread of the virus.
“I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Parson said.
“St. Louis County is prepared for this challenge. We are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results,” Page said.
“We understand that there is serious concern about this virus and the potential escalation surrounding positive cases in our community,” said Spring Schmidt, Co-Director of St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “Our department, local public health and local public safety agencies are working closely with state and federal agencies to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur. We can't stress the importance of taking protective measures enough.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has tested a total of 26 individuals for COVID-19 including the presumptive positive case announced today. Three additional tests remain in progress.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control shared some basic guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus during a media briefing.
“There are a spectrum of actions that can reduce spread and impact. These are science-based and come from our play book on mitigating disease impact. I want to stress the personal action that individuals can take,” Messonnier said. “Each year we recommend people wash their hands, cover their cough and sneezes and stay away from people who are sick. This is the other side of not spreading the disease, which is not catching it. Think twice before you expose yourself to someone who is showing symptoms. This is especially important for people who are older and have underlying health conditions.”
There are more than 60 coronavirus cases in the U.S., a relatively small portion of the estimated 80,000 worldwide.
