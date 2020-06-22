A woman in her 60s becomes the first Christian County resident to die of complications from the COVID-19 virus.
The Christian County Health Department confirmed the first documented COVID-19 patient death with a statement issued just before 8 p.m. June 22. The woman was in a hospital undergoing treatment for COVID-19 sickness at the time she died.
The health department also confirmed two more cases, upping Christian County's official tally to 42. One of the newest cases, confirmed through PCR testing, is linked to a cluster of COVID-19 positive reports from another county in Missouri.
The second of the two new cases is a patient who is believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus through community spread.
A total of 37 of Christian County's documented COVID-19 cases have been confirmed through PCR testing, which is done with a nasal swab. The remaining five are considered "probable" coronavirus cases diagnosed through testing antibodies found in blood.
Both of the newly COVID-19-positive Christian County patients have been ordered into quarantine in their homes. Persons who have been in close contact with those patients have been contacted and asked to also quarantine themselves in their homes.
There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Christian County, according to the health department. It is now believed four people who are COVID-19-positive visited Lambert's Cafe in Ozark on June 14, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. An additional person who was infectious and not wearing a mask visited Lambert's from 6-8 p.m. on the same day.
Anyone who visited the location during the time frames listed is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor themselves for symptoms.
The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that 961 of the 18,143 Missourians diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
The Christian County Health Department continues to encourage all citizens to:
-Stay at home if you are ill, and contact your physician
-Practice social distancing while out in the community
-Avoid large gatherings and crowded places
-Continue wearing a face mask or other face covering while out in public areas
-Practice good hand hygiene
