For many years, the Ozarks Technical Community College agriculture program was housed amongst the pavement and concrete of the Springfield campus. A recent move to the OTC Richwood Valley campus in Christian County brought about a more rural setting with 84 acres of prairie, woods and even a natural spring just off of Highway 14 in Ozark.
The working student farm gained its first tenants on Sept. 10, with the donation of five steers and twelve Dorper sheep.
Farmer and real estate developer Mike Seitz gifted the cattle, which are valued at approximately $5,000, to OTC. A group of agriculture students and instructors went to Seitz’s farm in Republic to bring the steers to their new home at Richwood Valley.
Bradley Teague, a Springfield-area farmer and marketing executive, donated $3,000 to purchase 12 Dorper sheep. The 10 ewes and two rams arrived at the campus a few days before the steers came to school.
“I’d like to thank Mike and Brad for their generous gifts to the college,” said Dr. Cliff Davis, president of the OTC Richwood Valley campus. “A livestock component like this will further enhance our students’ experiences in the program, which will help set them up for a lifetime of success in the industry.”
In the fall of 2019, OTC faculty cut the ribbon on an 8,000-square-foot agriculture training center at the OTC Richwood Valley campus. The new facilities house classrooms, labs and a 2,400-square-foot greenhouse. The total cost of the project was $2.1 million.
OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon says the livestock component is one of many program enhancements made with the additional space and resources available with the agriculture program’s move from Springfield to Ozark.
“This move would not have been possible without taxpayers saying ‘yes’ to a tax levy increase in 2018,” Higdon said. “When we asked for an additional nickel of property tax, we said we would house our agriculture program at the Richwood Valley campus. This livestock component is just one of many ways we’ve expanded the program since its move to Christian County.”
The faculty and students plan to establish a farm-to-table operation in conjunction with the college’s culinary arts program. In February, the agriculture program received a $10,000 grant to establish a feeder calf operation. Funds allowed for the purchase of feed, hay, veterinary supplies, livestock shelters, hay bale feeders, and automatic waterers.
About OTC’s agriculture program
Students interested in a career in agriculture can choose from three associate’s degree options at OTC: general agriculture, plant science and animal science. The college also offers a degree option in turf and landscape management. With the move to the Richwood Valley campus, OTC began offering a certificate in outdoor power and power sports. Students receive instruction in the repair and maintenance of equipment such as chainsaws, weed trimmers and utility vehicles.
Graduates of OTC’s agriculture program have many career options, including farm and ranch operations, golf and sport turf management, forestry, landscape construction and maintenance, and employment through several different government agencies.
