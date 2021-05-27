Kaya Cocanaougher wasn’t looking for a scapegoat following Nixa’s 4-0 loss to Lee’s Summit West in a Class 4 Sectional on Tuesday.
Cocanougher, a Lady Eagles senior defender, cleared any confusion fans might have had regarding what loomed ever so large as the pivotal play in the contest. She was assessed a penalty in the box for tripping the Lady Titans’ Joey Fosno.
Fosno scored on the ensuing penalty kick to give Lee’s Summit West a commanding 2-0 lead midway through the second half. The Lady Titans followed up with two more goals in the next five minutes to all but clinch the outcome.
Some fans berated the officiating for the tripping call, thinking Fosno slipped while cutting toward the goal. But Cocanougher said the referee was right on.
“People always think the refs are blind. But I knew it was going to happen as soon as she fell,” Cocanougher said. “My left foot drags behind me and she tripped on my left foot. It wasn't maliciously done. She actually stepped on my foot and tripped as she was stepping on it. I have a bruise there now.”
“It doesn't take a lot to trip someone up, even just a little touch like that,” Nixa coach Evan Palmer said. “I had no argument with it.
“It's like I tell the girls, ‘You get the ball in the box and good things happen.’” he added. “That was the only penalty-kick we gave up all year. We've taken a lot because we got the ball in the box a lot.”
With Nixa (17-5) in an underdog role against Lee’s Summit West (17-4), the 2-0 deficit felt insurmountable to the Lady Eagles.
“It was like that goal drained the energy out of us seniors,” defender Gracie Kindell said. “We thought we were done.”
“That goal took a toll on us,” defender Elena Mendie said. “It grew real quiet. I became one of the only people talking. Typically, more people talk. I could tell our season was going to be over. It was heartbreaking.”
“It was hard to maintain the same energy,” Concanougher said. “It was hard to get it going again because a lot of us thought that was it. We still had moments in which we had a burst of energy, but it wasn't connected like it usually is.”
Leading up to the second goal, the Lady Eagles had taken control of the action, as Lee’s Summit West clung to a 1-0 lead.
“We started out the game rough, but still made our passes and were hustling,” Kindell said. “I think we were nervous. But at the beginning of the second half, we calmed down and were doing great.”
“They had good pressure on us in the first half, but we did well. Being down 1-0 at the half, I thought the girls were in the game,” Palmer said. “We came out in the second half with some of the best 20 minutes we'd played all year. The effort was there. But we just couldn’t find that finish. If we get a finish, it’s a different game.
“We didn't get the ball off our foot quick enough and we got caught on possession a bunch of times where they were able to turn and get a break on us,” he added. “Those are little things we need to do better in the future if we want to be successful against teams like this.”
For 60 minutes, Nixa’s defense stood out. Lee’s Summit West’s lone goal in the first half came after the ball deflected off a Lady Eagle.
“They got lucky. We were playing really well defensively,” Cocanougher said. “We talked well and stayed compact. We worked together very well. We had watched a couple videos (on Lee’s Summit midfielder Sydney Hammett). She can throw the ball about 40 yards with no problem. We practiced her throw-ins and where it was going to land, so they didn't get anything off of her throws. We were well prepared.
“I don't think the ending score is a good representation of how the game actually went,” she added. “We knew whoever was going to score first in the second half was going to win. That energy boost was going to be the difference.”
Palmer said the match reminded him of Nixa’s season-opening 4-0 victory versus Glendale. The Lady Eagles broke away in the second half in that contest, after leading 1-0 at halftime.
“It was the same kind of thing, whoever got the second goal was probably going to win,” Palmer said. “When they got the penalty kick, that changed the game. We knew we could get one goal and get back in it. Down by two, it was a little different.”
Nixa was shut out in all five of its losses.
