Zach Renfro is unique among his competitors by wearing an arm sleeve and sporting sun glasses.
The fact he’s been ahead of the pack both times he’s run the 800 thus far this season also have made the Nixa senior easy to spot.
Renfro followed up his 800 win at the season-opening Branson Invitational last week with an 800 win at the Nixa Quad on Monday. After being clocked at 2:08 his first time out, he recorded a 2:05 his second time around.
“The wind made it kind of hard to head down the finish line,” Renfro said.
Otherwise, he was thrilled to be competing at home. It was the debut of Nixa’s new surface on its track.
“This surface helps us run faster and train better,” Renfro said. “This surface is thicker and more responsive. The old surface was very grainy and would hurt your legs because your feet were closer to asphalt. Now, we’re running on rubber.”
Renfro wasted no time gaining the lead and bolting to a big advantage. He received a strong challenge from Republic’s Devon McMillin last week, but no one was near him Monday.
Per usual, Renfro donned his Oakley sunglasses.
“I started wearing them in the seventh grade because I thought they looked cool. I feel like if you look good, you run good,” Renfro said. "I chose these sunglasses because I bike a lot. I wear them when I bike and run.”
He adds the sunglasses don’t bounce or shift while his running or biking.
“Oakleys are pretty good about that,” Renfro said.
As for the sleeve on right arm, “The sleeve helps me hold arm in place better for better form,” he said.
Looking ahead, Renfro would like to get within range of the Eagles’ school record in the 800 of 1:55, held by Blake Procell.
“My times are a lot better than two years ago at this time. Two years ago, I was running a lot of 2:10s,” Renfro said. “I was strong going into track season last year. When it got cut off, I did some running and workouts, but not as much as I should have. I did run a 2:03. This year, I want to run under 2:00 in the 800 and a :50 in the 400."
