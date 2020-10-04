It was no quick fix for Jaycee Fixsen to become a six-rotation player for Nixa. After waiting her turn a year ago, the junior outside hitter is feeling fulfilled this season while filling a function all over the floor for the Lady Eagles.
Fixsen’s ability to serve, receive serves and make a pass factored prominently in Nixa’s five-set victory against Ozark this past week. The Missouri State commit was a constant threat while collecting 19 kills and 18 digs.
“I’m enjoying it so much. I can make an impact on every play,” Fixsen said of adding the back row to her list of assignments. “I love passing. I’m working to get to 90-100 percent on my passes. I’d say I’m about 70 percent now. I’m working to make less errors and bad passes. I want to make perfect passes.”
Coach Annie Zimmerman has been glad not to have to sub for Fixsen.
“It’s nice to have somebody in the middle-back who can run the back-row attack and give us another option to keep blockers off balance in the front row,” Zimmerman said. “It’s great to have her in that position. She’s getting better at finding ways to be effective there. I was very impressed with her (against Ozark) swinging on those back-row attacks, even after a few errors at the beginning of the match.”
Fixsen may have been able to break through as a six-rotation player last season, if not for Nixa’s deep and talented state championship roster.
“She had a strong desire to be a six-rotation player last year,” Zimmerman said. “She knew at that time where she was at in her development and with the other players we had, it wasn’t the role we needed her to fill. She knew this year she wanted to have that responsibility and she’s worked hard to get there.”
Fixsen can do more than pass from the back row, she can still attack far from the net. Setter Sydney Golden’s first option at times is to turn her body away from the net and go to Fixsen in the back row.
Fixsen makes sure Golden always knows where she is.
“It helps her and me if I’m loud, so I talk to her wherever I am on the court,” Fixsen said.
Fixsen’s athleticism and hand-eye coordination allow her to record kills where many of her peers are content to simply volley the ball over the net. But it took her plenty of reps to feel as comfortable attacking from the back row as the front row.
“At first, I couldn’t figure out my timing and how to get on top of the ball,” Fixsen said. “We worked on it and worked on it.
“Hitting from the back row, I’m able to broad jump (toward the ball),” she added. “That’s more comfortable for me. I can go behind the 10-foot line and land in front of it. At the net, I have to go straight up. I feel like in the back row I’m able to get up more because I can go farther.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.