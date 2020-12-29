SPRINGFIELD — After waiting his entire Ozark career for his first dunk, Kyle Flavin had only a few minutes in between his first and second dunks at the Blue & Gold Tournament on Monday.
Flavin showed he can play above the rim in spectacular fashion. In the second half, he dunked with one hand on an alley-oop pass from Blaine Cline and then dunked off a missed shot by teammate Tyler Harmon.
“We keep telling people he can dunk and now we have some proof,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “He’s more athletic than people think.”
Flavin’s leaping ability is on the rise, thanks to five months of workouts outlined for him by PGF Performance.
“I worked on it this off-season. It’s a good program, I went from not dunking to dunking easily,” he said. “It’s not just for flash. It also helps me with rebounds and finishing high on layups.”
The play setting Flavin up for an alley-oop pass is a new addition to Ozark’s playbook, designed for Flavin to receive a pass from Cline behind Marshfield’s 2-3 zone defense.
“We put that in during our morning practice today and the kids executed it great,” Schweitzer said.
“He said at halftime, ‘Let’s go ahead and run it,’ We ran it well,” Flavin said. “Blaine threw me a very good pass.”
Flavin was rewarded for hustling downcourt as Harmon drove for a layup.
“I saw Harmon dribble down and knew it was going to be a contested layup,” Flavin said. “I thought I would follow up on it. I saw it coming high off the rim and jumped up and got it. I was feeling pretty ‘bouncy’ today.”
