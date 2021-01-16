Kyle Flavin saved himself from a tongue-lashing, at least for a few days, and swiftly snatched momentum from Webb City to Ozark, during a telling sequence in the renewal of the teams’ rivalry Friday.
A frantic final :20 of the first half went a long way toward thrusting the Tigers past the Class 5 No. 4-ranked Cardinals 72-66.
With Webb City up 33-25 and :20 remaining in the second quarter, Flavin overthrew a teammate on an in-bounds pass, by quite a margin, to turn the ball over. Flavin was fortunate not to have to wait through halftime for a chance at redemption.
The Cardinals were carefree, firing up an errant 3-point attempt with :09 still showing. That set up Flavin for an immediate chance at vindication. He swished a 3-point just before the end of the half to pull Ozark within range, 33-28, of the lead.
“That was a huge swing,” Flavin said, noting the Tigers could have instead faced a 36-25 halftime deficit if Webb City had held onto the ball longer and hit a trey at the buzzer. “I really wanted (the ball) because I had the bad turnover. We ended up getting the ball back. After we got the rebound, I pushed it up the sideline and was able to trail back for a 3 on a good pass from (Avery) Voysey.
“I knew I was going to be open for that shot,” he added. “The guy next to me sprinted down to (teammate Blaine Cline) because Blaine was getting so much attention. I stepped in and told myself, ‘I’m going to hit this, I need to hit this.’ That was a huge 3 to get momentum going for us for the second half.”
Overall, Ozark bounced back from a poor first half with a strong second half. The Tigers gained the lead before the third quarter was through and never relinquished it.
“I was talking to the kids before the game about what we wanted out of our motion offense and for some reason all they heard was, ‘Patient,’” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “Our kids didn’t attack the whole first half. They weren’t aggressive. That’s not what I was trying to communicate to them.
“We did a good job picking ourselves up in the second half and going right at them,” he added.
“In the first half, we were timid. We weren’t ourselves,” Flavin said. "'Schweitz' told us to be aggressive and do our thing. In the second half, we were a lot more aggressive offensively. We also got some crucial stops and we rebounds well. We got in a better flow offensively and on defense we created some energy.”
Ozark’s first-half woes were lessened a bit by backups. The Tigers received a 3-pointer from Colton Ballard and a couple of buckets from Jaden Weston.
“Our depth shined,” Schweitzer said. “Colton hit a 3 and guarded the ball extremely well, Jaden was huge on the glass. Owen Brockman was good running the point.”
Eventually, the usual suspects pushed Ozark in its 44-point second half. Cline and Ethan Whatley both scored 13 points after halftime. Cline had nine in the fourth quarter alone. He and Flavin tied for team-high scoring honors with 17 apiece and Whatley had 16.
One good half was good enough for the Tigers (10-4 overall and 2-0 in the COC).
“I don’t think we played well and we still beat a good team,” Schweitzer said, while largely speaking of his team’s first-half failures. “We can still get better. We didn’t get Kyle’s best, we didn’t get Blaine’s best, we didn’t get Ethan’s best, (Tyler) Harmon was in foul trouble and yet we found a way to win. This is a game we probably should have lost when you look at the players getting the majority of minutes all being off like that. The eight players who got minutes pieced together a good team effort.”
Ozark was great from the free-throw line. The Tigers made 18-of-20 freebies.
The 90-percent marksmanship covered up three possessions down the stretch in which Ozark went to the hoop, misfiring twice and turning the ball over once, when Schweitzer was wanting the Tigers to work the clock.
“We’ve got to work on our end-of-game situations," he said. "We looked immature and young in our decision-making. I definitely know what needs to go in the practice plan.”
Likewise, Flavin suspected he will hear from Schweitzer soon about his in-bounds pass gone array. He had two additional giveaways on errant passes.
“We probably will talk about that in the coming days,” Flavin said. “I’ve got to clean up the turnovers definitely.”
No matter the route to its victory, Ozark enjoyed a fulfilling night. The current senior classes at Ozark and Webb City have had quite a history of passionate matchups against each other dating back to their early teens.
The Tigers and Cardinals could meet again. They’re in opposite pools at the Nixa Invitational Tournament and thus may play in the final round.
“We have gone back and forth throughout the years,” Flavin said. “They’re a good team. But it’s probably the chippiest game of the year for us. Every year, since junior high, we’ve been battling and it’s been chippy. Every year, we look forward to this game a lot. It’s just a different feel playing Webb. You know you’ve got to be locked in when you play them.
“People don’t think about us being rivals," he added. "But us and Webb know it’s going to be a tough night when we play each other."
“I thought Webb’s kids competed extremely hard and and our kids did the same. It was an old-fashioned COC slugfest between two good teams,” Schweitzer said. “When you’re only getting talked about in your home-town paper and not getting talked about anywhere else, this win tells people we’re still here. It’s not like we feel we have been flipped over. We have to earn (notoriety) and this is a good start toward that.”
Ozark 72, Webb City 66
WEBB CITY (66) — Garrard 2 1-2 6, Martin 1 0-0 3, Hayes 6 0-0 14, Howard 6 2-3 14, Vaden 4 3-3 12, Turner 1 4-5 6, Brumit 5 0-0 11. Totals 25 10-13 66.
OZARK (72) — Cline 6 4-4 17, Brockman 0 0-1 0, Harmon 1 4-4 6, Flavin 5 5-6 17, Ballard 1 0-0 3, Whatley 5 5-5 16, Voysey 4 0-0 9, Weston 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 18-20 72.
Webb City 17 16 12 21 - 66
Ozark 18 10 21 23 - 72
3-point goals - Flavin 2, Hayes 2, Cline, Ballard, Whatley, Voysey, Garrard, Vaden, Brumit, Martin.
