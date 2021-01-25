J.D. Tate is following the same path to success that his older sister, Paige, took during her record-breaking Spokane career.
It was while following Paige and her Yanders Law 16U team during their travels across the country that J.D. became familiar with former Missouri State standout Robert Yanders and The Basketball Movement in Nixa.
“I used to travel to New Orleans and other big cities watching them play,” J.D. said, referring to Paige’s Yanders Law team that also included Clever grad Allie Clevenger.
Now, J.D. is part of a Yanders Law 16U team himself. The work Tate put in last summer has been evident in the significant strides he’s made as a sophomore center for Spokane.
Tate was named to the All-Tournament Team at last week’s Spokane Tournament. He scored 18 points as the Owls beat Ash Grove 74-40 in the third-place game Saturday. The 6-foot-5 center already had 15 points by halftime.
The blowout took a bit of the sting away from Spokane’s semifinal loss to Reeds Spring.
“We needed to prove that we should have been in the championship game,” Tate said. “We redeemed ourselves.”
There’s no area that Tate has shown more improvement than his footwork. He’s getting comfortable making spinning moves to the basket that could quickly elevate him to being among the premier players in the SWCL the next two seasons.
“We have weights (classes) at school and I go home and work a lot on my footwork and agility,” Tate said. “I jump-rope and box jump. I can also say I’ve gotten in better shape and put on more muscle.”
Among Tate’s Yanders Law teammates are sophomore forward AK Rael of Strafford and sophomore guard Matthew Jones, of Kickapoo. Rael was the MVP of the Forsyth Tournament while leading the Indians to a championship.
“They’re great guys,” Tate said. “It’s amazing to be part of that group. I’ve made a good connection with them and hope to be friends with them for a long time. It’s been a good experience and I love traveling.
“I have a lot of respect for Rob,” Tate said. “He knows what he’s talking about. He’s a good guy and a good coach. He and coach Craig (Smith) take care of me. We work on rebounding drills and they’re always physical with me. That helps me in games.”
