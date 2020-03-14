Christian County's largest full-service food pantry has changed some of its operating procedures in response to a national state of emergency for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
In a pair of moves designed to protect the food pantry's volunteers and its 2,300 clients, Least Of These will only distribute food items to clients by a drive-through pickup procedure.
"We will be calling our clients to update them on the process and how it affects them," Least Of These director Kristy Carter said. "Our clients will receive pre-assembled boxes/bags of food as they drive through our lot."
For experienced food pantry clients, the process will be a lot like Thanksgiving at Least Of These.
"This will position us to continue to provide food to the most vulnerable in our community throughout this ever-changing situation," Carter said.
It's what Carter calls, an abundance of caution, an effort to protect more than 800 families and the volunteers who faithfully show up to the food pantry in Ozark to help people each day.
"The majority of our volunteers who serve at Least Of These, Inc. are in the highest risk category for the coronavirus disease, and we feel it is imperative for our volunteers to have as safe a workplace as possible," Carter said. "We feel this plan will meet the needs of our clients, and keep our volunteers and employees as safe as possible."
Least Of These also changed the process for donations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of March 14, the food pantry stopped taking food and clothing donations. Until further notice, Least Of These will only accept monetary donations. The decision comes in response to recommendations from Least Of These's partner organizations.
"This is temporary as we will go back to accepting food, clothing and plastic bags when our Feeding America and Food Bank networks feel it is acceptable," Carter said.
Carter said Least Of These also initiated a more rigorous cleaning and sanitization plan at the Ozark location.
Least Of These, Inc. is the only full service food pantry serving Christian County. It is located on James River Road in Ozark. The organization provides food and clothing at no cost to Christian County residents in need. For more information about Least Of These, Inc., visit http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
If you live in Christian County and are in need of food, you are encouraged to call Least Of These at (417) 724-2500, Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to complete an application over the phone.
