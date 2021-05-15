Nixa and Ozark will meet in post-season baseball next week for the first time in five years, but it will be their fifth such District matchup in 10 years.
The third-seeded Eagles and sixth-seeded Tigers are paired up in the first round of Class 6 District 6 at Springfield Central. Gametime Monday is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Dating back to 2012, Nixa and Ozark have faced each other four times in Districts, with the Eagles winning each contest.
Nixa (18-6) entered this week’s action having lost four of its last six games.
If the seeds hold true, the Eagles’ tournament trail would call for them to avenge regular-season losses to Ozark, Republic in the semifinal round and Kickapoo in the final.
Ozark whipped Nixa 14-5 and Kickapoo edged the Eagles 3-2. Nixa split two games with Republic.
“That would be sweet to come back and get both of them,” pitcher Isaac Mitchell said, referring to Ozark and Kickapoo. “We had our chances against both of them in the regular season and obviously didn’t take advantage. To come back in an even bigger moment and beat them would be awesome.”
“I feel like we’re not going to underestimate them,” outfielder Sam Russo said of Ozark.
Ozark (10-15) won five of its last six COC games, including a 6-2 victory against Willard, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 5 by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association.
“Everyone is on a high right now, we just need to keep that going,” outfielder Colton Casteel said.
Other first-round matchups include Central against Kickapoo, Carthage against Republic and Joplin against Lebanon.
In Class 3 District 11, Clever is seeded second and will serve as the tourney host.
The Jays (13-7) get a first-round bye and will await the winner of Sarcoxie and New Covenant. Strafford is the top seed.
In Class 2 District 6, Sparta and Spokane will meet in the first round Saturday at Seymour.
Spokane (5-12) beat Sparta (7-11) by a 9-2 count in the regular-season meeting.
In Class 1 District 5 at Hurley, Billings (11-8) is the No. 1 seed and will receive a first-round bye. The Wildcats will play the Wheaton-Walnut Grove winner.
