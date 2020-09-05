Whether he's capping a Nixa comeback or thwarting a Joplin rally, Clayton Uber has proven as clutch as any cornerback in the COC.
Uber picked off a tipped Joplin pass with 1:04 remaining to clinch a 35-34 Nixa triumph over the defending COC champs Friday.
It was reminiscent of an Uber interception with 1;10 to play that wrapped up Nixa's 21-14 comeback victory versus Carl Junction last October.
For Nixa, the victory over Joplin rates as the program's most significant win in recent years, perhaps going as far back as the Eagles' run to the Class 4 state championship game in 2014. For Joplin, the loss halted its regular-season winning streak at 16 games.
Nixa (2-0) led most of the night, despite enduring a first half that included three turnovers on interceptions and turnover at the quarterback position. Starting signal-called Reid Potts suffered a knee injury, was carted off the field and did not return. He was replaced by backup Austin McCracken.
McCracken shook off two interceptions to throw two touchdowns and run for another. The sophomore sensation has accounted for seven touchdowns already on the season.
Nixa opened the scoring on a Potts 53-yard touchdown pass to Michael Sportsman midway through the first quarter.
Before the quarter was done, Potts injured his knee while running out of the pocket.
Nixa made a bid to go into halftime with a 21-14 lead after McCracken threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Steven Ward and followed up with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Smith Wheeler.
Joplin quickly answered with a third touchdown of its own with :09 left in the first half.
The scoring on both sides settled down in the third quarter, with a four-yard touchdown run by McCracken being the only touchdown in the period.
Nixa went up 35-21 at the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter, when Green broke loose for a nine-yard touchdown run.
Green rushed for a career-high 163 yards on a career-high 33 carries.
Joplin didn't go down easily, putting up two touchdowns over the final seven minutes.
After pulling to within 35-34 with 2:11 to go, Joplin opted not to try for a trying extra-point. Nixa denied Joplin on a two-point conversion run.
Joplin still had one comeback attempt, after forcing Nixa to punt.
Uber made for a fireworks celebration for Nixa with his game-winning pick.
