For the first time since Nixa adopted a home rule charter form of government, four provisions of the charter have been amended with voter approval.
Nixa voters passed all four of the ballot propositions related to their city’s home rule charter in the municipal election June 2.
Nixa citizens passed the city’s home rule charter in 2010. This document essentially serves as the city’s constitution. In 2019, a home rule charter review committee formed and reviewed the charter document over the course of multiple meetings.
Proposition 1, which clarifies the city’s employee flowchart so that the city clerk, city attorney and chief of police report directly to the city administrator for supervision, passed by vote of 619-102.
Proposition 2, which speeds up the process by which the Nixa City Council may update employee personnel codes, passed 599-126.
Proposition 3, which allows the city of Nixa to annually publish its yearly budget summary on an online platform in lieu of a newspaper, should Nixa find itself without a “newspaper of general circulation,” passed by a vote of 596-133.
Proposition 4, which would allow Nixa to change some of its legal publishing obligations in the event that state laws would be changed as such, passed 600-125.
“These updates may seem like minute details regarding the operation of the city, but the commissioners feel like each is an opportunity to streamline local government processes to be more efficient,” Home Rule Charter Review Commission Chairwoman Andrea Long explained prior to the vote.
Nixa voters also reelected Mayor Brian Steele, who has been Nixa’s mayor since 2014.
Voters elected Councilman Jarad Giddens to serve what will be his first full three-year term representing District 1. Giddens defeated challenger Jeffrey Lee 174-124. Giddens was appointed to office in October 2019 to finish out the unexpired term of Councilman Kendall Dingus. Dingus resigned in order to care for his son, Thatcher, who is undergoing cancer treatments.
District 3 Councilwoman Darlene Graham ran unopposed for election to a three-year term.
Nixa Home Rule Charter propositions
Enacted by voters in the municipal election June 2, 2020
Prop. 1
The proposed update to section 4.4 (G) is intended to clarify the city’s organizational structure so that the city clerk, city attorney, and chief of police will report directly to the city administrator regarding day-to-day operations, rather than to the mayor and council, who appoint the city clerk, city attorney, chief of police, and city administrator.
Prop 2
The proposed update to section 7.2 is intended to allow the city council to update the personnel code using either a resolution or ordinance. Currently, the personnel code may only be updated by ordinance. Resolutions simplify the procedure to update and amend the personnel code. The personnel code is a living document which regularly requires updates, so allowing it to be updated by resolution would be more efficient.
Prop. 3
The proposed update to section 8.5 (A) is intended to ensure the city publishes its annual budget summary report for public inspection and provide a minimum two-week notice to the public about the time and place of any hearings to discuss the budget, even if “newspapers” in the area were to go out of business. Currently, Missouri law requires such notices to be published in a “newspaper of general circulation” but if, due to the advent of online publishing and news websites, Missouri were to eliminate the requirement for publishing in a print newspaper, the City of Nixa would still be required to do so by its current charter language. This updated language would allow our city to publish public notices in accordance with Missouri law however it may be updated in the future.
Prop. 4
The proposed update to section 11.1 is intended to ensure the city publishes a minimum 15-day notice to the public regarding upcoming hearings to discuss ordinances which would grant public franchise or privileges, even if “newspapers” in the area were to go out of business. Currently, Missouri law requires such notices to be published in a “newspaper of general circulation” but if, due to the advent of online publishing and news websites, Missouri were to eliminate the requirement for publishing in a print newspaper, the city of Nixa would still be required to do so by its current charter language. This updated language would allow our city to publish public notices in accordance with Missouri law however it may be updated in the future.
