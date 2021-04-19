Isaac Forbis is getting the best of his grandfather and also got the best of his opponents in Nixa’s wins over Ozark and Joplin last week.
Forbis, playing at No. 1 singles, picked up an 8-2 win against Ozark’s Gavin Reese in the Eagles’ 5-4 victory Tuesday and recorded an 8-6 triumph against Logan Merkley in Nixa’s 9-0 whipping of Joplin on Thursday.
Forbis’ football playing teammate, No. 2 singles player Ben Mills, also won both of his matches last week. The duo also took both of their doubles matches.
Forbis and Mills make for a rare combo as football players who double as tennis players.
“People are surprised when they hear we play tennis,” Forbis said.
Forbis learned the game from his grandfather, Jim Brock.
“He got me into it because it's something he does all the time,” Forbis said. “I’ve loved it ever since.”
It took plenty of practice over the years, but Forbis was finally able to beat his mentor.
“He was beating me quite consistently for a while,” Forbis said. “Eventually, I had enough of it. The more I got better, I was focused on beating him. He still gets me every once in a while when I'm feeling nice.”
Forbis’ powerful serve is a weapon. He was able to count on getting his first-serve in bounds against Reese, allowing him to pull away.
“This was one of my better matches serving and I've served well all week,” Forbis said. “When you're rolling like that, it definitely makes things easier. I want to make sure I keep a good balance serving. I don't want to over-hit or under-hit. I want to be smooth and relaxed, so I'm hitting the ball good every time.
“My serve has been a little inconsistent,” he added. “When you start missing some, you have to get out of your own head and make sure to stay focused. When I'm getting in my groove and staying calm while not getting frustrated with it, it's been a big part of my game.”
Forbis is trying to instill a killer instinct.
“I got a lead and kept it, that's what I'm most proud of,” he said of his win versus Reese. “There have been several times in which I got up in games and then let some slip away. I'm proud how I kept my foot down and pulled this one out.”
Forbis missed his senior season on the gridiron last fall due to a torn ACL he suffered last summer.
“This is everything I missed during football season,” he said. “Getting back to athletics has been super fun. It's something I love to do. Knock on wood, I'm feeling really good. Everything is holding up well.”
In addition to Forbis and Mills, Nixa received wins against Ozark from Mason Murphy and Brody Ball and the doubles team of Forbis and Mills.
Ozark’s wins came from Major Cardin at No. 3 singles, Brady Goss at No. 6 singles and the doubles teams of Orion Lewis and Cardin, along with Clinton Quirk and Goss.
The first time Nixa and Ozark met this season the Eagles won 5-1.
Nixa took four matches against Joplin by an 8-6 count.
