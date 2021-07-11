An idle October Saturday for Abby Ford nearly two years ago turned into a busy and ultimately a vey telling one for the Ozark senior who can’t get enough softball.
Ford made the trip in the morning to Carthage to cheer on Ozark’s junior-varsity team at a tournament and on her way home stopped in Springfield in the afternoon to watch Missouri State play exhibition games against Mizzou and Southeast Missouri State.
“That was honestly the fist time I really thought to myself, ‘This is my goal, I want to play D-I softball and I would love to go to MSU,’” Ford said. “That’s when I started dreaming of going to MSU.”
Ford is on her way toward fulfilling that dream, after giving the Lady Bears a verbal commitment this month.
Fittingly, she is the first Ozark player to give 35-year MSU coach Holly Hesse a commitment since 2014 Ozark grad Hailee Vigneaux. Vigneaux went on to start for four seasons in the Lady Bears’ outfield.
Ford knows Vigneaux well.
“I used to take lessons from Hailee,” Ford said. “She is awesome. She did good things for MSU. I looked up to her. She’s been kind of a role model for me.”
Ford could join Vigneaux on Ozark’s top-10 hits list, despite missing her junior season due to a torn ACL in her left knee. The slap-hitting, speedy center fielder totaled 82 hits during freshman and sophomore seasons. Vigneaux is second among all Lady Tigers all-time with 151 hits.
Ford is confident Hesse values the spark a slap-hitter can provide.
“Coaches have different philosophies. Some coaches would love a lineup with nine slappers and other coaches want girls who can hit bombs,” Ford said. “MSU likes to use slappers. I’m excited to help them out in that aspect.”
MSU made an offer to Ford after seeing her play travel ball this summer for the Missouri Chiefs. The only other school she exchanged serious recruiting rapport with was Missouri-Kansas City.
“When (MSU) got to see me in a game post-ACL surgery for the first time, they invited me for a visit,” Ford said. “I was super excited. I did know they were coming to see me play that day. So, I was a little nervous about that at game time. But I knew all I could do was try my hardest. I told myself, ‘If that’s where I’m supposed to be, that’s where I was going to end up.’
“After my visit, I felt I was part of the family. That made my decision easy for me,” she added. “UMKC was pretty high on my list. But I was holding out for MSU. So, when MSU offered, it was not a hard decision for me.”
Ford injured her knee playing soccer in the spring of 2020 a week before the spring sports season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She fretted her recruiting trail would be hindered significantly during her comeback.
“When I got hurt, that was my first thought,” she said. “It was getting kind of close to the time when coaches would be able to talk to me (after her sophomore year). Then, COVID happened and there was a dead period for most schools and coaches weren’t talking to players, anyway. It gave me a little comfort knowing that I wasn’t the only one coaches weren’t getting to see play. But I knew I would end up where I was supposed to be.”
Ford’s rehab went so well that she feels she’s more of a threat than she was before the injury.
“I think I’m actually faster now,” Ford said. “Before the injury, I had never worked out every muscle in my legs. I’ve been building muscles I didn’t even know I had.
“My first tournament back in the spring, I was a little nervous because I felt pressure,” she added. “I wanted to do good and not let anyone down. It took me a few games to get back in a groove and get over the nerves. After that, I’ve been happy and think I’ve done well this summer.”
