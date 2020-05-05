A former Missouri governor joined the legal defense team of television preacher Jim Bakker, a church leader from Blue Eye accused of pedaling false claims about supplements and COVID-19.
Jay Nixon, also a former state attorney general, made an official entry of appearance on Bakker’s defense team on May 4. Nixon filed documents in Stone County circuit court alleging that Bakker’s freedoms, including freedom of speech and freedom of religion, have been violated by the lawsuit.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc., on March 10, accusing Bakker and the church of misrepresenting the effectiveness of Silver Solution as a treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
Nixon asked the court to dismiss the case against Bakker.
“Jim Bakker is being unfairly targeted by those who want to crush his ministry and force his Christian television program off the air,” Nixon said. “The video recording of ‘The Jim Bakker Show’ clearly shows the allegations are false. Bakker did not claim or state that Silver Solution was a cure for COVID-19. This case is about religious freedom.”
The lawsuit alleges that Bakker and a guest claimed that Silver Solution can cure people of the novel coronavirus on an episode of “The Jim Bakker Show” that aired in syndication on Feb. 12, 2020.
According to Schmitt’s office, the contents of the program led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office to issue cease and desist letters to “The Jim Bakker Show,” directing the televangelist to stop making claims about Silver Solution that are not supported by “competent and reliable scientific evidence.”
In Monday’s filing, Bakker’s lead attorney Derek Ankrom -- a partner in Springfield, Missouri, law firm Spencer Fane -- asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and grant “Pastor Bakker and Morningside such other and further relief as the court deems just and proper.”
“The Jim Bakker Show” in an hour-long program that originates from Bakker’s church in Blue Eye.
Bakker’s website is not currently selling Silver Solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.