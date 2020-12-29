SPRINGFIELD — Ozark wasn’t quite able to catch team champion Lebanon at the Kinloch Tournament on Monday. But the Tigers gave a much better account of themselves while finishing runner-up than they did a few weeks ago in a 58-15 dual loss to the Yellowjackets.
Ozark totaled 284.5 points and had four individual champions, while Lebanon was first with 306 points. No other team had more than 130 points.
For the Tigers, Elijah Maskrod (132 pounds), Hunter Tennison (285) and Riley Newsom (152) all were 5-0 with wins against Lebanon wrestlers. None of that threesome won in Ozark’s dual loss to Lebanon.
Maskrod avenged a first-period pin against Josiah Perryman by beating him 18-7 Monday. He jumped out on top 16-2.
“I was excited when I saw (Perryman) in my bracket because I wanted to redeem myself,” said Maskrod, who improved to 17-4. “I knew I could wrestle better than the first time against him. Today’s match was a lot different. I came in with a better mindset. I wrestled smart, rather than go crazy. I didn’t rush myself and was very technical.”
“You always want to see signs of improvement and when you get a rematch after a loss, those are opportunities you’ve got to take advantage of,” coach Tod Sundlie said.
Newsom improved to 11-3 while winning his first tournament title. He pinned Lebanon’s Elijah Ari in 3:48. Newsom missed Ozark’s dual against Lebanon while being out for a week with the flu.
“It was kind of annoying to be out, after doing all the work,” Newsom said. “It sets you back a little bit. But you’ve got to get right back in there and do the work. Today was a good day. It was a confidence-booster.”
“We’ve been waiting for this day and we’re happy for Riley,” Sundlie said. “This didn’t just happen. He’s worked hard to get where he’s at.”
Tennison was also feeling sick and missed Ozark’s dual with Lebanon. He bounced back to up his record to 18-0 with five pins. Along the way, he pinned Rolla’s Broc Horton in 2:41. Horton, a freshman, impressed Tennison.
“That was by far my toughest match of the day,” Tennison said. “I found out he’s only 15 years old. For as young as he is, he was stout. I told him to keep up the good work and he could become a state-placer.”
Braxton Strick (138) also repeated as a Kinloch Tournament champ. He upped his record to 18-0 with five pins, including a fall in :27 versus McDonald County’s Levi Smith in the final.
“I felt I was flat all day long. But I turned the corner in my last match,” Strick said. “I was excited to start wrestling like my normal self again. When I wrestle to the best of my abilities, I’m happy.”
Ozark’s Jordan Hurst (126), Brock Sundlie (145), Johnny Williams (160), Thomas Rushing (182) and Luke Hulse (220) were all second.
Hurst, 18-1, suffered his first loss on the season while being pinned by Lebanon’s Cole Pattan in 1:06.
With the Kinloch Tournament shortened to one day this season, Ozark was due to take part in the Springdale Har-Ber (Arkansas) Tournament on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.