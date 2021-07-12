Blake Mozley’s first time around on the recruiting front couldn’t have been much easier or faster. He accepted the first offer he received when he committed to Missouri State prior to his junior year at Ozark.
Mozley was back on the recruiting trail this summer and will be again next year, after leaving MSU following his freshman season this year. The left-handed hitting shortstop is going juco and transferring to Johnson County (Kansas).
He will spend one year at Johnson County, while looking to make a return to NCAA D-I ball.
“I committed to Missouri State when I was 16 years old, so it’s been kind of crazy to open the recruiting back up again,” Mozley said. “It’s exciting to see where it takes me.”
Mozley posted a .286 batting average and a .375 on-base percentage in 77 at-bats for MSU this year. His playing time dwindled in the second half of the season.
“I got some playing time, but it wasn’t what I was hoping,” Mozley said. “I definitely think I should have got more playing time. I got off to a really good start and thought I was still doing good things when I got benched. It is what it is. It’s something I won’t be dealing with next year. I’m moving on and very excited.”
Mozley falls in line with fellow Ozark grad Carson Shaver and Kickapoo grad Mason Auer from the Class of 2019 that signed with MSU but have moved on.
“I think all the hometown kids leaving speaks for itself,” Mozley said. “I’m not going to talk down the program. No hard feelings, I wish them the best of luck. But it wasn’t the place I thought it was going to be for me.”
Mozley’s stint in the Northwoods League this summer also ended earlier than he planned. He had been playing three weeks for the Rockford Rivets (Illinois) in the collegiate league when a rib injury ended his season.
Mozley was weightlifting while suffering his injury. He was front-squatting and warming up with 135 pounds when his body basically shut down.
“I popped a rib out of place,” Mozley said. It was the worst pain I’ve ever been in and I’ve had a broken arm and broken nose. I couldn’t talk or breathe, it was horrible. It was a light weight, but the first time I went down, I was in pain. It didn’t have anything to do with my form being wrong. I think I was just worn out from playing every day. It was just my body’s way of telling me I needed to take a break.
“It’s a month and a half of recovery, so I decided to come home,” he added. “I’m all good now, everything is back in place and I’m recovering.”
Mozley was enjoying the Northwoods League, while essentially living the life of a minor-league player.
“You’re playing every day in front of a lot of people against good competition and kids are yelling out your name while asking for your autograph,” he said. “It was cool to play in that atmosphere. It almost makes you feel like a pro.”
Mozley also got to experience the same kind of seemingly endless bus trips minor leaguers endure. The Northwood League consists of teams in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Indiana and Iowa.
“You’re on the bus a lot,” he said. “We would have bus rides of five to six hours and three to hours minimum. You basically live on the bus. But it’s fun hanging out with the guys. It’s not an ideal lifestyle. But it’s every kid’s dream. If I was getting paid to play, I could get used to anything.”
Mozley attended a draft party for Auer on Monday in preparation for Auer to hear his name be called in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Auer was picked in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Auer blossomed this year while playing juco ball for San Jacinto (Texas). He signed with Oregon, but Mozley thinks Auer will likely will turn pro.
“He said (juco ball) was the time of his life,” Mozley said. “I hope I can have just as good an experience as he did.
“i’m going in kind of blind,” he added. “I don’t know the coaches (at Johnson County) on a personal level, yet. I visited there (last week) and I’m in awe of the campus. For a juco, it’s as nice as it can be. I’ll be super excited playing baseball there.”
