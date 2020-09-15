A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery, Nixa.
Francine Dee Dabbs, 64, of Nixa passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born May 4, 1956 in Port Hueneme, California, to Frank and Edna (Coomer) Hardin. She married Terrence Dabbs in August of 1982. Their family lived in several regions of the country due to Terry’s work.
Between her strong mind and individual resolve, Francine could do anything. She worked in many professions over the years, including utilities, banking, and taxes, among others; most recently she was a document control specialist, making specialized technical documents for high-profile industrial clients. She had a gift with words, writing and finished writing a manuscript for a book in her final months.
Her foremost passions were her family and church ministry, and throughout her life, she volunteered at many churches, most recently at Faith Life Church. She was always giving, and spent her last years selflessly taking care of her mother.
Francine deeply enjoyed experiencing the arts, including music, theater, and movies, and enjoyed making crafts, including homemade jewelry. She prided herself on being an exceptional cook and baker, and organized many family holidays and events.
Francine is survived by son David of Austin, Texas; daughter Sarah of Nixa; her mother Edna of Nixa; two sisters, Sharlene Osborne (Anderson, South Carolina) and Christine Nielson (and husband Blake) of Nixa; brother James Hardin (and wife Ann) of Tennessee; Uncle Howard “Lance” Coomer of Nixa; and many relatives and friends.
Francine was preceded in death by her husband Terrence in 2012, and her father Frank Hardin in 1993.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
