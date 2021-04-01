Do you know someone who simply exudes Ozark and all that it represents? Nominate them.
The Finley River Community Foundation seeks nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year. The recipient of the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award will be announced at the Ozark Community Awards Banquet June 5, 2021. This annual event is hosted by the Finley River Community Foundation and the Ozark Chamber of Commerce to honor outstanding achievement and service in Ozark.
In addition to Citizen of the Year, awards are presented to recognize outstanding achievement and service in education, public safety and the Ozark business community.
The Citizen of the Year is an Ozark area resident who has "demonstrated unselfish contributions to the community’s quality of life and embodies the spirit and character of the Ozark community." Nominees must be a U.S. citizen who has lived in the Ozark area—defined as the Ozark 911 area—for five or more years.
The Finley River Community Foundation will award a $100 stipend to a charity chosen by each of nine award winners. Previous winners of the Citizen of the Year award include Bruce Galloway, Dr. Cindy Baker, Keith Robinette, Randy Wright, Julie Tope, JaDonna Rice, Carl Hefner, Michelle Lindsey, Carole Collins, M. Elise Crain, Bill Hanks, and Don Currence.
Nominations must be received by May 1, 2021, and include the nominator’s name, address and phone number, nominee’s name, and a description of why the nominee should win the award. Submit the nomination by email to geraldchambers@ozarktigers.org, or mail the form prior to May 1, 2021, to Finley River Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1176, Ozark, MO 65721.
